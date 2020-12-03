Virtual Benefits Administrator Named Preferred Partner by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA), a pro-active, leading edge healthcare software company, is proud to announce its designation as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), a national trade association representing 78 health plans that provide medical coverage to more than 20 million people.

The ACAP Preferred Vendor program connects pre-qualified companies to ACAP plans. To be accepted as a Preferred Vendor, a current ACAP member must sponsor the candidate through a rigorous approval process by the association’s board members and plan representatives.

“We’re excited to show ACAP member plans how VBA’s technology suite can meet and exceed the unique needs of community health plans,” said Michael Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of VBA. “We offer the security, capability, and scalability required for this level of claims processing with VBASoftware.”

VBASoftware is one of VBA’s central products, a cloud-based core administrative processing solution that features real-time functions and transactions, process automation, auto-adjudication, and configurability. VBA also offers VBAGateway and VBAnalytics, which are solutions that help organizations improve user engagement and gain insight into population health determinants.

“VBA is a great addition to our Preferred Vendor program,” said Margaret A, Murray, Chief Executive Officer of ACAP. “The improved efficiencies and capabilities they bring to the table is perfect for our member plans, many of which serve people with low incomes and complex health care needs. VBA’s technology solutions can position ACAP member organizations for greater success in helping more people.”

For more information about VBA’s Preferred Vendor status or any VBA product, contact Rachel Lanser at 262.946.1218 or via email at rlanser@vbasoftware.com.

About VBA

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more about VBA at www.vbasoftware.com.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 78 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.