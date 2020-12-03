Luxury Card and High-End Pet Product Brand Boo Oh Announce Exclusive Offer for Cardmembers

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, a leader in the metal credit card industry, shared its recent partnership with the pet product brand Boo Oh. Founder Jay Sae Jung Oh started the company after welcoming a French bulldog named Boo into her life. As an artist and industrial designer, the first-time dog owner struggled to find quality accessories with a thoughtful aesthetic, so she turned her creative spirit to the task, developing pieces both functional and stylish. Boo Oh’s debut line certainly reflects Jung Oh’s driving passion to make beautiful and practical objects.

“We are thrilled to partner with Luxury Card to offer members 15% off accessories designed to elevate ordinary moments with your pet,” says Jung Oh.1 “Minimalist and sleek, our collars, leashes, bag carriers and harnesses feature high-quality materials and sophisticated craftsmanship. The products are long lasting and beautiful, and we are excited for Cardmembers to discover pet accessories that look as chic on a pet as they do in a home.”

Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card writes, “I think it is safe to say our Cardmembers will be eager to pamper their pets with selections from Jung Oh’s hip line. The products themselves are functional and stylish, mixing the best Italian leathers with cutting-edge materials.”

Luxury Card prides itself on being a customer-centric brand, attending to lifestyle needs through a 24/7 Concierge service, a bi-annual magazine, a Hotel & Travel program and now even more exclusive Cardmember benefits. With pet ownership on the rise, the partnership between Luxury Card and Boo Oh seems particularly well timed and poised to provide Cardmembers with these amazing pet products.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value, and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™, and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 55 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone, and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research, and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.

About Boo Oh

Boo Oh is a lifestyle brand uniquely designed to elevate ordinary moments. Minimalist yet sophisticated, the design details and selection of fine materials are meticulously obsessed over. Boo Oh’s desire lies in delivering the highest caliber of products driven by attitude, taste and story. From concept and manufacturing to the customers’ hands, Boo Oh passionately creates products that people not only need but love.

About Jay Sae Jung Oh

In 2013, artist and industrial designer Jay Sae Jung Oh welcomed an amazing French bulldog named Boo into her life. As a first-time dog owner, Jung Oh enthusiastically set out to discover the perfect products for her new furry companion. Unable to find pieces that truly reflected her personal style and needs, Jung Oh did what any resourceful creative would do—she decided to design her own.

Creating beautiful and practical objects has always been Jung Oh’s driving passion. With her deep understanding of materials and production, she set out to deliver what she believed the pet market lacked: chic products, constructed of the finest materials, thoughtfully designed for modern life. With Boo as her muse, the Boo Oh brand was born. Mixing the best Italian leathers with cutting-edge processed metals, Boo Oh’s debut line is assembled entirely by hand in Jung Oh’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea. With the utmost attention to detail, each piece represents the perfect combination of traditional and technical design. Jung Oh is thrilled to now share these beautiful products with pet lovers everywhere.

Beyond her work for Boo Oh, the designer continues to explore the intersection of art and design with a collection of one-of-a-kind furnishings, represented by the esteemed Salon 94 Design in New York City. Her designs have been displayed at numerous exhibitions and galleries, including Design Miami, ICFF and Chicago Cultural Center, and they’ve been featured on the pages of Architectural Digest, Elle Decor and Fast Company to name a few. Both the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Cranbrook Art Museum house permanent collections of her work.

Jung Oh has worked alongside NYC-based, Italian designer Gaetano Pesce on a multitude of projects including furniture, installations and product design. She served for several years as a visiting professor for The University of Illinois at Chicago teaching industrial design within the school’s undergraduate and master’s programs. Jung Oh and Boo currently reside in Seattle, Washington.

1 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. Benefit available through 8/31/21.

2 Credit card weights from 10/10/2019 uscreditcardguide.com article, “The Heaviest Credit Cards List.”

3 Information as of November 1, 2020. The earn rates at which points can be accumulated vary among credit card competitors and can impact the relative dollar value of the redemption.

4 Conditions and limitations apply. For more information, please refer to the Reward Rules within the Terms and Conditions at myluxurycard.com for additional information about the rewards program.

5 Restrictions, limitations and exclusions apply. See the Services section of myluxurycard.com to view your Guide to Benefits for a full explanation of coverages and details regarding specific time limits, eligibility and documentation requirements.

6 Average value based on 2019 bookings for a stay of three nights. Benefits may include daily breakfast for two, room upgrade when available, welcome amenities, resort and dining credits, late check-out and early check-in when available and complimentary Wi-Fi. Actual value will vary based on property, room rate, upgrade availability, length of stay and use of benefits.

7 Annual Fee is $995, $495 or $195. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first fifteen billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 14.99%. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $0.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee: 0%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.