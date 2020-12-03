Bookful, World’s Largest Augmented Reality Library App, Welcomes Sesame Street Books!

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bookful, the number one augmented reality children’s book app, has teamed up with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, to bring Sesame Street storybooks to life with AR. Since 1969, children and families around the world have been learning and playing with Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and their friends. The organization behind the beloved show is on a mission to help kids everywhere to grow smarter, stronger, and kinder – and Bookful is here to help, with titles going live on the app this December!

The Bookful application brings children’s books to life with AR and 3D animations, providing productive screen time while fostering a love of reading and learning. Bookful houses immersive learning opportunities for a magically interactive user experience, personalized based on each child’s reading level and interests.

The 5 new titles are joining Bookful’s library of top publishers and brands. Bookful’s current collection includes titles from leading publishers: Penguin Random House, Charlesbridge, DK and more! Bookful’s brands include Barbie, My Little Pony, and The Smurfs.

Welcoming one of the world’s leading educational media brands into the Bookful library, Inception’s CEO Benny Arbel notes the potential of this addition: “We are extremely excited to have the world’s leading brands on board with us. Thanks to our partnership with Sesame Workshop, we will bring more educational content in Augmented Reality. With help from iconic characters such as Elmo and Cookie Monster, we can help cultivate a love of reading in children worldwide.”

Sesame Workshop is committed to delivering educational, safe, and fun experiences — wherever families learn and play together,” said Gabriela Arenas, Sesame Workshop’s Vice President of Licensing, North America. “So we’re thrilled to bring these Sesame Street stories to life in a new way with Bookful.

To check out Sesame Street’s titles – and many more! -- in augmented reality download Bookful at https://bookful.onelink.me/N9JT/sesamestpr

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, social impact programs, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.