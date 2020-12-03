Discovery Life Sciences and Scientist.com Partner to Advance Liquid Biopsy Development and Immunotherapy Research

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientist.com, the healthcare industry’s leading marketplace for outsourced research, and Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen solutions, genomic, cell and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services, have partnered to offer researchers online access to Illumina’s TruSight™ Oncology 500 (TSO500) technology. The TSO500 technology was recently added to HudsonAlpha Discovery™, Discovery’s highly regarded sequencing and bioinformatics laboratory.

“HudsonAlpha Discovery’s TSO500 platform combined with Discovery Life Sciences’ comprehensive biospecimen solutions, which are also available through Scientist.com, will accelerate immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy biomarker studies through delivery of actionable NGS data across patient-matched tumor and plasma biospecimens,” stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and founder of Scientist.com. “This cutting-edge technology is now available to all Scientist.com users under one pre-established legal agreement, accelerating preclinical research and enabling faster science.”

Illumina’s TSO500 solid Tumor (FFPE) and ctDNA technology enables genomic characterization across a broad range of tumor types through the identification of somatic variants from DNA and RNA, including critical immuno-oncology SNV, InDel, CNV and fusion biomarkers, as well as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB).

“Our services are optimized for efficiency to enable rapid delivery of the valuable NGS data that only TSO500 provides across matched FFPE and plasma samples at any scale,” stated Dr. Shawn Levy, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Discovery Life Sciences. “By making these new services available on Scientist.com, we will advance biomarker programs and allow researchers to more quickly develop and validate new immunotherapeutics, liquid biopsy diagnostics and companion diagnostics.”

To learn more about applications for TSO500 technology watch the recent webinar, High Sensitivity TSO500 Detection of Somatic Variants in Matched FFPE and Plasma: Implications for Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Evaluations, featuring Dr. Levy of Discovery Life Sciences.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery’s globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry’s leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk, and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

