Keysight’s High-Speed Digital Test Solutions Selected by Allion Labs to Validate SerDes* Devices in Compliance to Interconnect Standards

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Allion Labs, a global IT testing and verification consulting firm, announced that Allion Labs has selected Keysight’s high-speed digital test solutions to validate SerDes devices* in compliance to the latest interconnect standards.

Exponential growth in data driven by 5G and IoT use cases, coupled with the need for high-speed digital connections to support these use cases, is increasing demand for solutions that efficiently test hardware and software across the product lifecycle. Keysight’s end-to-end solution portfolio, ranging from design and simulation to compliance test, enable Allion to certify products that use a variety of high-speed computing interface standards, including Thunderbolt, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort and PCIe.

“We’re pleased to provide Allion Labs with high-speed digital test solutions that address stringent computing and performance requirements resulting from a complex set of technologies, including 5G and artificial intelligence,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s design simulation and test solutions enable test labs and vendors to quickly adopt the latest high-speed computing interfaces implemented for wireless communications.”

Access to solutions that use common software platforms across all product development stages enhances efficiency in test and validation and speeds market introduction of new products. Keysight’s wide range of high-speed digital solutions including oscilloscopes, bit error rate testers and vector network analyzers enable Allion Labs to validate performance and compliance to standards of transmitters, receivers, cable connections, signal integrity and power integrity.

“Keysight solutions allow Allion Labs to address a growing demand for verifying hardware and software products comply to evolving high-speed digital standards,” said Brian Shih, vice president of certification and hardware validation consulting at Allion Labs. “We rely on Keysight’s solutions to deliver the necessary accuracy, stability, repeatability and flexibility critical in compliance test.”

A digital transformation driven by the adoption of 5G and adjacent technologies requires fast networking speeds, memory and serial bus communications. Keysight’s scalable, reliable, and high-performance test solutions allow an ecosystem of silicon vendors and makers of routers, graphic cards, hub controllers, motherboards, laptops and PC peripherals to verify transmitter, receiver and cable interconnects. Allion Labs uses artificial intelligence (AI), driven by the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) as well as other methodologies to provide customers a smarter and faster testing experience.

*SerDes (serializer/deserializer) devices convert data between serial and parallel interfaces in each direction, minimizing the number of required input/output pins and interconnects used in high-speed communications.

Allion Labs is a global IT testing and verification consulting firm that conducts standard certification, product interoperability, performance validation, and other consulting engineering services. Allion is authorized by international standard organizations to deliver over 30 certification programs, including USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, PCI Express, Thunderbolt, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread. Assisting clients at every stage of the product development cycle, Allion generates highly efficient, fully customizable test plans and automation solutions with exceptional technical expertise.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

