Fashwire Launches Campaign to Support Why Not You Foundation

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fashwire further deepens its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as it partners with Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, an organization which is dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude.

Beginning December 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020, Fashwire will donate $1.00 USD for every download of the app (App Store and Google Play) to Why Not You Foundation in support of its mission to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders.

“I am honored to support Why Not You Foundation and wholeheartedly share their vision about the importance of encouraging and challenging today’s youth to embrace opportunities, overcome obstacles and make positive impact throughout their lives,” stated Fashwire Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “Donating $1.00 USD per download to Why Not You Foundation gives Fashwire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global two-sided marketplace of fashion designers for a worthy cause."

Fashwire’s web and app-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 350+ emerging and established fashion designers across 35+ countries, in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “As we look at this past year, we have witnessed the entrepreneurial spirit and challenges faced by our portfolio of designers while simultaneously watching how philanthropic organizations have particularly suffered during these unprecedented times of economic uncertainty,” stated Carney. “It is vital for us to raise our commitment to foundations fulfilling the vital need of providing education to those living below the poverty line while creating a global initiative to create discovery around our designers.”

“The entrepreneurial spirit of the designers in Fashwire’s portfolio is the embodiment of what we strive to teach the next generation every day—to live with a ‘why not you’ attitude,” said Why Not You Foundation Executive Director Carly Young. “When equipped with the proper skills, opportunities, and mindset, the future is limitless. We are thankful to Fashwire as a partner to help make those dreams a reality for today’s youth and beyond.”

“We are excited to support Why Not You Foundation’s mission as it complements the core values of Fashwire,” stated Fashwire Vice President of Fashion Sebrie Springs. “Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the Fashwire platform is an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to Why Not You Foundation’s global initiative, making this the ideal partnership.”

To donate $1.00 USD to Why Not You Foundation, download the Fashwire app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The Fashwire app is available on iOS and Android.

Fashwire’s global platform provides its portfolio of 350+ designers from 35+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. Expanding on our success in the fashion industry, we are tapping into the beauty world with our launch of the BeautéWire mobile app in January 2021, a discovery channel connecting beauty brands directly to consumers offering a one-stop solution for curation and community. The company has raised $2.5M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social by liking Fashwire on Facebook and following Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TikTok.

Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders. In Fall 2020, the foundation announced its first Why Not You Academy, a school that blends real-world applications with classroom learning. Learn more at www.whynotyoufdn.org.

