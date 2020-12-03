Alabama Power Chooses Mitsubishi Power JAC Gas Turbine Power Island Combined with Black & Veatch EPC Experience for Plant Barry

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE:SO), has selected a Mitsubishi Power JAC power island with advanced technology for a new unit at its James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Mobile County to help meet future reliability needs for customers. The 720 MW combined cycle unit comprises a JAC gas turbine, a steam turbine and a heat recovery steam generator. Mitsubishi Power will install the turnkey solution with Black & Veatch as a consortium.

With record-setting efficiency greater than 64 percent, the Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine power island provides industry-leading performance and flexibility to help Alabama Power meet the demands of its customers for clean and reliable energy.

Mitsubishi Power’s JAC power island also brings economic advantages for customers and the community. With its high efficiency and 99.5 percent reliability, the unit will be a source of low cost electricity for customers. The project is expected to employ more than 300 workers during construction and approximately 30 permanent employees when the unit enters commercial operation.

“The Mitsubishi Power JAC gas turbine’s proven performance and cost-effective operation fit our mission of providing our customers with safe, clean, reliable and affordable power, when they need it,” said Jim Heilbron, Alabama Power Senior Vice President and Senior Production Officer.

Black & Veatch brings an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solution that draws from more than 20 projects with Mitsubishi Power globally, resulting in streamlined project execution processes that maximize the potential of the local labor force.

“This project reflects the innovative approach that Alabama Power is taking to meet the future energy needs of its customers,” said Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s Global Power business. “Our deep experience in advanced turbine technology in conjunction with Mitsubishi Power’s history of strong reliability will ensure the delivery of a quality-built and highly efficient project.”

“Our mission at Mitsubishi Power is to provide total solutions to our customers,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “We’re working with Black & Veatch to support Alabama Power’s mission to meet the needs of its customers and support the economy in the Mobile area and across Alabama. Together with Alabama Power and Black & Veatch, we are creating a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. Mitsubishi Power also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. Mitsubishi Power is a part of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.