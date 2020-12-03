Barco and Elite Technology JSC Associate to Tap UC&C Segment in Vietnam with Barco’s Innovative ClickShare Conference

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in professional visualization and collaboration technology, today announced its partnership with Elite Technology JSC, one of the top three technology distributors in Vietnam, to expand its outreach in the Unified Communication & Collaboration segment for their flagship solution Barco ClickShare Conference.

Barco is a pioneer in collaboration and networking technology and is focused on driving end-consumer targeted partnerships to enable bright outcomes and experiences through optimal engagement, outreach, and service. Elite Technology JSC’s expertise in technology solutions, wide customer base and value-added services will support and facilitate Barco’s speed to market and delivery across strategic verticals and markets in Vietnam.

Speaking about the partnership, Ta Loong Gan, Managing Director, Barco South East Asia and Taiwan said, “Barco has been expanding its outreach across the AV and UC&C verticals, especially in the APAC region. Our aim is to enable bright experiences for our customers and the partnership with Elite Technology will ensure that we reach enterprises across Vietnam with our innovative hybrid workspace solution Barco ClickShare Conference. Our recent global survey on hybrid workspaces shows that employees are looking for technology-aided offices and Barco ClickShare Conference is the one-stop solution to ensure seamless hybrid collaboration.”

With over 25 years in the field of technology distribution, Elite Technology strives to bring quality service to customers, with a focus on professional and effective solutions. Under the partnership, Elite Technology will leverage its widespread distributor channel to ensure that Barco ClickShare Conference makes its mark in the UC&C domain in the country.

According to Allen W. Lou, CEO, Elite Technology, “Our motto at Elite Technology is to always move forward with innovative information technology. We provide customers a whole range of solutions including hardware, software, and services, while leveraging our strengths in the distribution field and the power from experience and expertise, to become a ‘True Distributor’. Our partnership with global visualization and collaboration technology leader Barco will help us to better support and enable our customers in the UC&C space, and we look forward to a long and fruitful association.”

With global enterprises embracing the hybrid model of work, UC&C solutions boosting collaboration and teamwork are becoming a necessity. Given the software and hardware agnostic nature of Barco’s ClickShare Conference, the solution enables seamless pairing with in-house videoconferencing software, camera brands, and laptops. Designed to enable the ongoing trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting), ClickShare Conference ensures that remote meetings are as intuitive and effective as face-to-face interactions. Its fully secure, easily accessible, manageable, and fully compatible (triple agnostic) nature facilitates convenient and hassle-free hybrid workstyles for organizations.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

About Elite Technology JSC

Over 25 years of establishment and development, at Elite Technology, we always strive to bring quality service to our customers, focus on professional and effective elements in every activity. In pursuit of this goal, we leverage our strengths in the distribution experience and expertise staffs to become “True Distributor”.