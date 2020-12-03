Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement with PGS Entertainment and Technicolor Animation for “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight”

Mattel, Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight." (Graphic: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment, the award-winning kids entertainment distributor, for the upcoming animated preschool series, produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions, “Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,” scheduled to premiere on broadcasters across the globe in 2021. Through this agreement, Mattel has the licensing rights to create a full line of Fisher-Price toys based on the property, including figures, playsets, plush, vehicles and more, which is expected to launch in 2022.

“Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight” is a comedy adventure series based on a story created by Dankerleroux and Françoise de Guibert for Editions Gulf Stream. Presented in CGI animation, the show, which will initially consist of 52 11-minute episodes, will follow a small grasshopper-sized boy named Gus who wishes to become the greatest knight in all the kingdom of Karamel, a medieval setting with a modern twist. Armed with his laser sword and mounted on his electric pony, Gus will never miss an opportunity to pursue adventure and win the day.

“We are always looking for new properties that offer strong, toyetic qualities. From the moment we first saw the world of ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ we were drawn to its compelling story,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. “We look forward to partnering with the PGS team to develop a range of preschool toys that will bring this new property to life and engage kids through play.”

“We’re extremely pleased with the developments on ‘Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight,’ and with having Mattel on board,” said Philippe Soutter, Co-Founder, PGS Entertainment. “With leading broadcasters already set up across the world, we’re certain that Gus will bring massive success to both broadcasters and licensees. Having a partner like Mattel to expand the Gus universe is a big milestone for the brand’s growth.”

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with Mattel on the property,” said Sandrine Nguyen, Managing Director, Technicolor Animation Productions. “Seeing some early concepts from them, we know that the Mattel team really understands the brand DNA and unique modern-meets-medieval universe. We think kids all over the world will absolutely love what they’re creating.”

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About PGS Entertainment

PGS Entertainment is an award-winning, international brand-management company focused on kids and family content, targeting broadcast, home entertainment, digital, licensing, and merchandising.

Since its inception in 2008, PGS has been a partner to leading IP owners, providing strategic international media distribution for properties such as The Little Prince, Iron Man, Super 4, the Playmobil® series, the Jungle Bunch, Miraculous, and Alvinn!!! and the Chipmunks. Today, PGS is one of the largest providers of animated media content to leading broadcasters and partners around the world.

About Technicolor Group

Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Its world-class research and innovation laboratories enable it to lead the market in delivering advanced video services to content creators and distributors. It also benefits from an extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging technologies. Its overarching commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new experiences for consumers in theaters, homes, and on-the-go. For more information, visit: www.technicolor.com.

Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (TCLRY).

