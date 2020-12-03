Experian Launches “United for Financial Health” to Uplift and Empower Vulnerable Consumers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s leading information services provider, Experian, has today announced the launch of a new global project that aims to empower vulnerable consumers so they can improve their financial health through education and action.

United for Financial Health will see Experian partner with non-profit organisations from across the globe, delivering tools and resources to uplift and educate consumers, as well as protect consumers from fraud and identity theft.

The goal is to reach millions of people around the world and deliver a wide programme of support, especially those further marginalized by COVID-19, offering tangible ways to help improve financial health and kick-start people on the road to recovery.

Working with NGOs, Experian will draw on its full range of assets and relationships to help find innovative solutions to those in crisis and make a real difference in people’s lives. The first phase will begin in North America, and the United Kingdom.

“We know economic recovery – even entry into the credit ecosystem – can be a challenge for many, even when we’re not dealing with a financial and health crisis,” Abigail Lovell, Experian’s Senior Vice President, Global CSR at Experian said. “United for Financial Health has already made good progress in a relatively short space of time and will continue to invest our energy into building further partnerships to reach more people in need of support. This is just the beginning of our journey, but we are confident that we can make a huge difference to millions of people in communities across the globe.”

Some of the partners already signed up to the project include Operation Hope, Black Girl Ventures, NAACP, 211 and Saverlife in North America, the Trussell Trust, National Numeracy, The Big Issue, National Literacy Trust and The Mix in The UK.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health is one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by putting the consumer at the heart of everything it does, helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing the company’s environmental footprint responsibly.

