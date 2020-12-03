Aras and Robbins-Gioia Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Sustainment Operations Across the Department of Defense

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras, the only resilient platform provider for digital industrial applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Robbins-Gioia LLC (RG), a market leader specializing in systems modernization and enterprise solutions for the federal government and defense industry.

The partnership combines RG’s Jaguar® Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools (JFAST™) software, a sophisticated program planning and control solution, with the Aras platform to provide a proven, modern, scalable solution. RG’s JFAST™ software products are trusted by the US Navy and US Air Force to provide the planning and scheduling for all maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations at the four Navy public shipyards and three Air Force air logistics complexes. Combining the enterprise program control capabilities of JFAST™ with Aras’ leading product lifecycle management (PLM) platform will enable the streamlining of MRO operations to achieve the goals of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Digital Engineering strategy and Digital Air Force initiatives to deliver a higher level of warfighter readiness.

The Department of Defense is faced with the challenge of effectively maintaining a large and varied fleet of operational assets, as supporting warfighter readiness requires an accurate knowledge of an asset’s maintenance status in order to predict and prepare to return it to service quickly and efficiently. Fragmented information can hamper scheduled maintenance and undermine efforts to apply predictive analytics to enhance MRO activities and allocate facilities and resources to cope with unplanned work. As a result, there is a delay in the availability of weapons systems, an increased cost of returning them to service, and lack of a complete data view required for mission planning.

The proven enterprise MRO capabilities of RG’s JFAST™ software, combined with Aras’ enterprise low-code PLM platform, offers a robust, resilient, and configurable environment to sustain readiness for critical warfighter assets. Together, they establish a single source of truth and digital thread from the manufacturer to depot maintenance, which optimizes the scheduling and process control of the MRO of ships, aircraft, and other systems to reduce cycle time, improve efficiency, and enhance the reliability of equipment provided to the warfighter. The platform enables connectivity across disparate systems to achieve the DoD’s vision of eliminating silos of information and enable data to be leveraged across the enterprise.

“Integrating the features of Aras technology with our Lynx™ product is a significant achievement that has the potential to dramatically accelerate improvements in throughput for our industrial partners,” said Brad King, CEO of Robbins-Gioia. “This partnership offers customers a solution which lowers the risk and cost of legacy systems modernization while solving the problem of maintaining the integrity of engineering data over the ‘last mile’ of the MRO chain.”

“To ensure mission readiness, it’s critical to streamline MRO operations so they are in line with the DoD’s Digital Engineering strategy,” said Peter Schroer, Founder and CEO of Aras. “This partnership will bring in the ability to further modernize sustainment operations, integrating with existing legacy tools and providing a highly configurable and upgradeable resiliency that they have not had previously.”

About Robbins-Gioia

At RG, we partner with our clients to test and refine every solution to meet their exact needs. We take pride in tackling complex challenges with fresh insights and helping innovative possibilities become real. We combine leading-edge capabilities in management and technology with a seasoned understanding of our clients’ missions. Originally founded in 1980 by General Jack Robbins and Colonel John Gioia to deliver innovation in program management to the defense sector, RG has evolved to become a leading provider of software and management solutions tailored to the diverse challenges of our clients, helping them achieve lasting, visible success on every mission scale.

About Aras

Aras provides a resilient platform for digital industrial applications. Its open, low code technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions for the engineering, manufacturing and maintenance of complex products. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, Denso, GE, GM, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are investing in the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.