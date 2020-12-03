MFG Makes Fifth Platform Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFG Partners (“MFG”), a private equity firm based in New York, is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment in Storage Solutions, Inc. (“Storage Solutions” or the “Company”). The investment was made in partnership with Merit Capital Partners (“Merit”), a private equity firm based in Chicago.

Storage Solutions, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, is a leading integrator that provides solutions for material handling and industrial storage equipment, including warehouse design, equipment procurement, and installation. The Company works with numerous manufacturers throughout North America to secure customer designed, cost-effective, and timely delivered material handling and industrial storage equipment to fit its clients’ requirements.

Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner at MFG, said, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with the Storage Solutions team. The Company has grown consistently over its 40-year history by providing its customers with end-to-end warehouse storage systems customized for their specific needs. Given the rapid growth in e-commerce and increased demand for warehouse solutions, the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of these trends.” Jeff Mizrahi, Partner, added, “We are excited to partner with management on a deal that exemplifies MFG’s investment philosophy: Acquiring high-quality founder or management-owned businesses to help them grow over the long-term.”

Kevin Rowles, CEO of Storage Solutions, said, “Over the past few decades we have created one of the leading design, engineering, distribution and integration companies in our industry. MFG and Merit give us the ability to smoothly transition from an ESOP to a company that can expand its service lines and nimbly maneuver in this fast-growing market.”

ABOUT MFG PARTNERS

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York.