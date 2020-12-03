Semtech and Ripl Networks to Deliver IoT Tracking Solution for the U.S. Department of Defense with LoRa®

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Ripl Networks, the leader in IP networking for low power devices, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deploy an IP mesh, 3D tracking solution for foreign guest and fleet assets at naval ports.

Semtech’s LoRa® devices provide the long range, low-bandwidth connectivity for Ripl’s IP over low power devices messaging system called MLMesh™. Ripl’s software enables Tiny Edge computing where low cost, machine learning emitters can live inside the Enterprise IP network. The combined technology enables low power devices to talk Internet Protocol (IP) at long distances while accurately tracking 3D locations without GPS or cellular towers.

“Ripl lets Tiny-Edge computers talk IP creating a long distance, wire-free extension of the IP WAN,” said Kerry Shih, CEO of Ripl Networks. “LoRa devices’ proven distance and low power enables Ripl to offer an IP fabric up to 20km from node to node with a battery life up to 10 years.”

The DoD was searching for 3D tracking of assets in a private, IP network that would support low power sensors. “After what we’ve seen demonstrated around the Port of Hueneme, I trust we’ll continue to see investment in progressive technologies like Tiny Edge computing and Ripl MLMesh,” said Alan Jaeger, Director of NavalX Ventura TechBridge at the Department of Navy. “Ripl and LoRa combine to secure this new class of networked computers using IP infrastructure versus creating a second data network just for IoT.”

The Port of Hueneme, the only deep-water harbor between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area, will be the first DoD deployment of the asset tracking solution. Port of Hueneme CEO & Port Director Kristin Decas said, “We are proud of our long history of vigilance when it comes to security on the port. Ripl will help further that mission with real-time, 3D location tracking of assets for which we are responsible.”

Ripl Networks will act as the systems integrator with other key technologies, including Avnet’s IoT Connect platform, which will serve as the backend system for data storage and monitoring.

“Semtech’s LoRa platform enables the rapid and scalable deployment of military-grade applications, such as Ripl Networks’ asset tracking solution,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “We are pleased to assist the U.S. Department of Defense in its efforts to monitor and secure critical American assets.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About Ripl Networks

Ripl Networks accelerates IoT adoption by economically bringing sensors into the Enterprise’s IP realm. The Ripl Networks MLMesh system reduces the cost of implementing, administering and maintaining IoT projects and leverages the Enterprise’s existing investment in IP knowledge and networks to do so. Ripl software, devices and reference designs remove threats to the industry achieving its vast potential by slashing dependencies on specialized expertise and extending the obvious and solid momentum of IPv6 for IoT.

