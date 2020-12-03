Red Box and Deepgram Partner to Deliver Highly Scalable, Real-Time Audio Capture and Automatic Speech Recognition for Enterprises

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedicated voice specialist Red Box and leading automatic speech recognition (ASR) vendor Deepgram announced a partnership today that will provide enterprises with open access to and control of high-quality unstructured and structured audio data, and the freedom to leverage that data in any application they choose.

Conversa, the new and first truly open, microservices-based enterprise voice platform from Red Box, provides real-time, high quality audio capture. With state-of-the-art, deep learning and customizable speech recognition capabilities, Deepgram transforms this real-time audio stream into highly accurate transcripts for enterprises to leverage in AI, analytics and compliance solutions.

Both platforms have been engineered for flexibility and scalability and offer low compute footprints, market-leading total cost of ownership, and flexible deployment options.

“ Red Box provides a high-quality, stereo audio feed that, combined with Deepgram’s cutting-edge model training and data-labeling, provides fast, scalable, enterprise-grade speech recognition and understanding,” says Shadi Baqleh, Chief Operating Officer at Deepgram.

“ With voice data sets increasingly seen as a strategic asset awash with rich insights, timely access to high-quality audio and transcripts for AI engines to reason over is critical,” says Pete Ellis, CPO of Red Box. “ Our partnership with Deepgram delivers this, underpinned by market-leading infrastructure and TCO.”

About Red Box

Red Box is a leading dedicated voice specialist with over 30 years’ experience in empowering organizations to capture, secure, and unlock the value of enterprise-wide voice. Conversa by Red Box is the next generation and first truly open microservices-based, enterprise voice platform. It provides customers with open access to and control over captured voice and media, resilient capture of high-quality real-time data from across the enterprise, the freedom to use that data in any application, and a market-leading TCO.

Red Box is trusted by leading organizations across financial services, contact center, government, and public safety sectors (including six of the world’s top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centers, and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.

About Deepgram

Deepgram is the leader in enterprise automatic speech recognition (ASR) for call centers and software providers. With our patented end-to-end deep learning approach, data scientists get access to the industry's fastest, most accurate and highly scalable AI technology. We take the heavy lifting out of noisy, multi-speaker, hard to understand audio transcription, so you can focus on what you do best. To learn more visit deepgram.com, create a free account or contact us to get started.