Tetra Tech Wins $185 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Kansas City District, awarded the Company a $185 million, multiple-award contract.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to provide innovative solutions for U.S. federal government environmental programs, including for civilian and military agencies. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will apply our industry-leading technologies to environmental restoration and pollution prevention, including implementation of groundwater treatment technologies, analysis and removal of contaminated sediments, and application of stormwater and erosion controls.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “As the top-ranked firm in Environmental Management by Engineering News-Record for the past 12 years, we look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to help our client solve some of their most complex environmental challenges.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

