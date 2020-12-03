U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Sign Four-Year Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) and Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) today announced a long-term agreement for USAP’s over 2,500 clinicians in Texas to continue providing in-network anesthesia care for BCBSTX members through 2024. USAP is the premier anesthesia practice in the state, serving over one million patients each year.

“No procedure seems routine when it’s your loved one, and this agreement ensures that millions of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas members will have uninterrupted access to high-quality anesthesia care in the nearly 300 Texas hospitals and other care settings we support,” said Jon Giacomin, USAP Chief Executive Officer. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and USAP worked in good faith and in a collaborative manner to put patient quality at the forefront of this agreement, even including a new pay-for-performance program to demonstrate our mutual commitment to advancing the quality of anesthesia care.”

The new agreement between USAP and BCBSTX also expands their current relationship to now cover BCBSTX Medicare Advantage products. USAP will be in-network for patients in Texas choosing BCBSTX Medicare Advantage coverage during 2021 open enrollment.

USAP has been an in-network provider with BCBSTX since USAP’s founding over eight years ago. Across the country, USAP has long had an “in-network” strategy that last year resulted in over 94 percent of USAP’s commercial cases being processed as in-network.

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

USAP is the leading single-specialty anesthesia practice, dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services to over 2.3 million patients across the nation annually. With over 4,200 clinicians and expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia, USAP sets the standard for high quality patient care. Its data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across USAP via a robust Clinical Quality Committee and quality framework.

This helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities and payers. The company’s clinicians serve healthcare communities in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Maryland. For more information on USAP, please visit usap.com.