Piedmont Receives Key Permit for Chemical Operations

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality ("NCDEQ") Division of Air Quality ("DAQ") the air permit ("Permit") to construct and operate the Company's planned 22,700 t/y lithium hydroxide chemical plant located in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

The Permit defines the allowable limits for the construction and operations of emission sources as well as the construction and operation of air cleaning equipment to be used in the operation of the planned facilities. DAQ issued the Permit approval following a detailed review of Piedmont’s permit application submitted in October 2020. Receipt of the construction and operations air Permit for the Company’s planned chemical plant represents a significant milestone in the development of Piedmont’s proposed integrated lithium hydroxide business in North Carolina. HDR Engineering’s Charlotte Office acted as lead consultant in the preparation of the Company’s air permit application.

Combined with the Section 404 Standard Individual Permit received in November 2019 from the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Company’s planned concentrate operations, Piedmont now holds all of the federally-regulated permits required for the construction of the integrated project. The Company expects to apply for a North Carolina State Mining Permit and to complete local rezoning processes for the integrated project in the first half of 2021.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Securing our Title V Air Permit represents a major milestone for our integrated lithium hydroxide business, and we are very pleased to have received this authorization. Our project is unique in being the only spodumene-to-hydroxide project in the United States, and together with our previously received federal permit for our concentrate operations now also stands out as the most advanced American lithium project. We are very excited about the important milestones ahead of us as we look to deliver a DFS for a fully permitted integrated project next year.”

