Baxter and AdventHealth Tampa Announce Cost Savings Achieved Through Intraoperative Hemostasis Management Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in advancing surgical innovation, and AdventHealth Tampa today announced that AdventHealth Tampa will realize approximately $200,000 in annual savings through its involvement in Baxter’s Vital Edge program. Vital Edge is a data-driven, evidence-based intraoperative hemostasis management program designed to help hospitals and health care providers improve hemostasis utilization practices impacting three interconnected areas of surgical care: clinical efficacy, operational efficiency and financial performance.

“We know patients have a choice when it comes to care, and at AdventHealth Tampa we are committed to providing patients with our clinical expertise in the safest environment possible,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and chief executive officer at AdventHealth Tampa. “We appreciate the ability to work with Baxter to provide additional opportunities in how we innovate and provide exceptional care for the communities we serve.”

Bleeding during surgery can lead to increased complications, including surgical revisions and transfusions, which may result in higher resource utilization and costs.1 2 In a retrospective analysis of 25,048 surgeries performed in the United States, uncontrolled bleeding events occurred in nearly 57% of the procedures across multiple surgical interventions.3 These considerations, as well as current shortages of blood and blood products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a growing focus on patient blood management in hospitals nationwide.

Through Vital Edge, Baxter’s Advanced Surgery team partners with hospitals to identify and educate on opportunities to optimize utilization of hemostatic agents to reduce intraoperative blood loss and product waste, enhance outcomes and lower costs. The program incorporates educational resources on hemostats, industry-leading clinical expertise and sophisticated health economics tools to help provide hospitals with quantitative data and qualitative insights into their current use of hemostatic agents and the corresponding potential financial impact on their current practices. These findings help maximize clinical and economic value for the hospital.

“Patient blood management is a critical component of delivering high quality care at a lower cost, especially in today’s constantly evolving environment,” said Wil Boren, president of Baxter’s Advanced Surgery business. “We are proud to collaborate with AdventHealth Tampa through our Vital Edge program to create tailored hemostasis strategies that support their clinical, operational and financial goals.”

