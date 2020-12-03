Vizient Announces Novaplus Enhanced Supply Agreement with Pfizer for 7 Additional Essential Medications

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to add seven essential medications to its Novaplus Enhanced Supply program, part of Vizient’s private label pharmacy solution. The medications are Methotrexate Injection, USP; Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, USP; Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP; Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP; Midazolam Injection, USP C-IV; Milrinone Lactate Injection; and Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection, USP. The agreement brings an additional 10 million total units of product across the seven medications, including four that have a greater impact on pediatric patient populations.

Under the Novaplus Enhanced Supply program, suppliers commit to manufacturing additional supply of essential medications which, if not available, would prove the greatest threat to hospitals’ ability to provide immediate and high-quality patient care. Novaplus Enhanced Supply program suppliers agree to maintain additional, onshore inventory based on the historical usage of Vizient members. In June, Pfizer added six medications to the program.

“We’re excited that Pfizer is expanding its participation in Novaplus Enhanced Supply,” said Mittal Sutaria, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy contracting and program services for Vizient. “The additional inventory further increases resiliency in the pharmaceutical supply chain and brings Vizient member hospitals additional confidence that they can care for their most vulnerable patients should a supply chain disruption occur.”

Medications identified as essential by Vizient include acute treatment drugs with no alternatives, chronic treatment drugs with no alternatives and high impact drugs whose alternatives are less clinically desirable. One of the medications, midazolam hydrochloride is used in supportive care of patients with COVID-19 and four of Pfizer’s other latest additions have a greater impact on the pediatric patient population because there are fewer alternative medications approved to treat this population. Two are categorized acute, lifesaving — and five are categorized as high impact as part of Vizient’s essential medications list.

Acute, lifesaving:

Methotrexate Injection, USP

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, USP *

High impact:

Ceftriaxone for Injection, USP

Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP

Midazolam Injection, USP C-IV *

Milrinone Lactate Injection *

Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection, USP *

*Greater pediatric patient population impact.

Launched in 2019 to help enhance access to essential medications and mitigate their potential shortages, Novaplus Enhanced Supply prioritizes manufacturers of essential medications and personal protective equipment, and supports a more resilient supply chain through transparency, accountability and commitment to supply.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Vizient Novaplus and the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program

Novaplus, a Vizient sourcing program, is the market-leading, private label program that includes a consistent supply of competitively priced medications for both inpatient and outpatient facilities. Novaplus is also a critical strategy in protecting Vizient health system and hospital members from drug shortages and the impact on resources and delivery of patient care. Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program contracted suppliers provide additional inventory of essential products to mitigate supply disruptions and demand surge. Contract terms provide greater predictability and sustainability to drive continued production and supply resiliency. Production transparency requirements increase visibility to anticipate and further mitigate potential supply disruptions. By purchasing through Novaplus Enhanced Supply, health care facilities also receive expanded value and benefits built on the foundation of the industry’s longest-run private label program.