Rock Hill Capital Group Announces the Sale of Big City Access to BrandSafway

Founded in 2002, Big City Access is a premier provider of scaffolding and other access solutions in the Texas commercial construction market. Headquartered in Houston, with additional locations in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, Big City Access has worked with area builders, contractors, construction managers, and developers to provide safe and efficient solutions for projects of every size and scope for nearly 20 years. Big City Access offers supported scaffold as well as a range of hoist and mast climbing platform products for rent and provides full-service erection and dismantle solutions. The company also provides safety equipment and training. Big City Access employs roughly 160 employees, making it one of the largest independently owned and operated commercial scaffolding providers in the Southeastern U.S.

BrandSafway was created in 2017 through the combination of Brand Energy & Infrastructure and Safway Group and is currently the world’s largest provider of integrated commercial and industrial services, including scaffolding/access, insulation, coating, fireproofing, and refractory services, among others. BrandSafway is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, and operates a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries. BrandSafway employs over 35,000 people worldwide and is consistently at the forefront of safety and innovation in the commercial and industrial services industries. BrandSafway plans to continue to leverage Big City Access’s strong reputation and regional brand and will go to market as Big City Access by BrandSafway.

“It was a pleasure working with Big City’s founder, Barbara Roberts, and her team over the past several years and participating in the growth of the Company,” said Randall B. Hale, Founder and Managing Director of Rock Hill. “We feel the transaction represents an excellent outcome for both parties, and will allow BrandSafway the opportunity to capitalize on the outstanding reputation and brand Big City has built, while also giving Big City access to the resources and expertise it needs to continue to grow and thrive.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for both our customers and our employees,” said Barbara Roberts, President of Big City Access. “By joining the leading access and industrial services company in North America, we can further grow our business and provide an enhanced level of service to our customers.”

