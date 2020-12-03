Boulevard Partners With Green Circle Salons to Reduce Beauty Industry Waste

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), a business management platform provider for premium salons and spas, announced today a partnership with Green Circle Salons to help reduce waste produced by the beauty industry. Green Circle Salons (GCS) is the world’s first sustainable salon solution dedicated to recycling, recovering, and repurposing beauty waste from salons and spas. Boulevard will facilitate program onboarding for its salon software partners and increase the visibility of the Green Circle Salons initiative. In addition to affirming Boulevard’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility, the partnership will provide a fully-integrated sustainability solution for Boulevard salons.

According to Green Circle Salons, the beauty industry creates approximately 877 pounds of waste every single minute in the form of hair clippings, foils, excess hair color, aerosol cans, color tubes, and more. Sustainably processing such waste requires time and energy on behalf of salon owners, but it is an important step to reduce the business’s carbon footprint. Beyond that, such a commitment will also help it to attract new business by “going green.”

The Green Circle Salons partnership will empower Boulevard salons to become sustainable, green businesses by reducing their waste by up to 95 percent. Salon owners can now access the GCS app within the Boulevard Dashboard and create custom environmental service fees to offset recycling costs. For participating salons, GCS fees will be applied to each order automatically, giving clients full transparency into fees on every receipt.

“We’re on a mission to help save the planet while simultaneously helping salon owners gain clients, save money, and grow revenue in a way that is ethical and simple,” said Shane Price, Green Circle Salons Founder and CEO. “This partnership with Boulevard will accelerate our mission by enabling us to tap into Boulevard’s client roster of some of the most prestigious and highest-throughput salon brands in the industry. I greatly admire the elegance and simplicity of Boulevard’s tech platform, and I’m proud to partner with them in our commitment to helping the beauty industry go green.”

“Boulevard's founding is deeply rooted in sustainability – we imagined a future where technology could help salons be more successful,” said Matt Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Boulevard. “For an industry notorious for razor-thin margins, salon success is not only defined as profits, but also the positive impact they make on their clients, stylists, communities, and environment. We admire the incredible work of Green Circle Salons, and this partnership further expands and deepens our mission. Together we can thrive and build a greener future.”

To date, Green Circle Salons processes waste from more than 16,000 members across Canada and the United States. GCS receives waste items, including hair color and clippings, metals, plastics, and other single-use items, and then funnels these materials to its network of waste reduction partners. Its network includes recycling facilities, chemical waste facilities, clean energy producers, bio-composite plastic producers, and more. As a Carbon Trust certified Zero Waste to Landfill organization, GCS ensures that all touchpoints of the waste journey are sustainably managed. Through the partnership, Boulevard will extend this unique solution to its salon partners and help GCS expand its network.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Circle Salons has expanded its services to include the recovery of personal protective equipment (PPE). The PPE Recovery Initiative aims to reduce waste resulting from masks, gloves, and single-use towels, as well as disposable sanitation equipment. The company also provides resources for salons to calculate their health and sustainability fees in accordance with updated safety protocols.

Boulevard provides a uniquely comprehensive platform-as-a-service designed specifically for salons, spas, and other beauty and wellness businesses. Its software streamlines business processes, including reporting, inventory management, and payroll, and delivers a personalized client experience from booking to payment. Boulevard’s intuitive, customizable feature set has earned the company partnerships with major beauty brands like TONI&GUY, MèCHE Salon, and Chris McMillan the Salon, among others. Through its partnership with GCS, Boulevard hopes to encourage green business practices in the salon industry, particularly among large, multi-location organizations.

About Green Circle Salons

Green Circle Salons is a movement to help the salon industry reduce its environmental footprint and provide options for consumers seeking genuine green options in salon care. Since its inception in 2009, GCS has been building a network of certified salons and providing them with a comprehensive pathway to green solutions including recycling, and the repurposing of hair for the manufacturing of oil spill booms, emergency bedding, the creation of bio composite plastic and other ongoing sustainable research applications. Today, Green Circle Salons is a certified B Corporation company and diverts waste from landfill spaces in Canada and the United States. With the support of over 16,000 sustainable beauty professionals, Green Circle Salons reclaims and repurposes over 1 million pounds of beauty waste every year. To learn more about Green Circle Salons, please visit www.greencirclesalons.com.

About Boulevard

Boulevard is the premier salon and spa management platform designed to streamline operations, increase sales, and delight customers. Developed in collaboration with industry-leading owners and operators, the company’s all-in-one platform includes client self-scheduling, CRM, marketing, custom reporting, and integrated payment processing. Boulevard delivers an intuitive, modern SaaS solution to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, helping them unlock their full potential. Boulevard is based in Los Angeles and was founded by Matt Danna and Sean Stavropoulos. For more information, visit joinblvd.com.