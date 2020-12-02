Groupon to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences.

Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at each conference. A live webcast and replay of the events will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference - December 7, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference - December 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

