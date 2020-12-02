SLING TV Adds Future Today’s Fawesome Channel to Expand Its Free to Anyone Offerings

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading, Emmy® Award-winning live TV streaming service, SLING TV, selected Future Today’s Fawesome channel to expand its growing line up of free streaming channels.

Fawesome is Future Today’s premier, free ad-supported linear channel for popular movies and TV series from major studios as well as independents, spanning more than 25 genres, such as action, thrillers, true crime, comedy, family, sports, horror and more. SLING TV customers and free users alike now have 24/7 access to exciting content – including its library of thousands of hit movies and TV shows – at no cost, in an easy to navigate program guide.

“This is a turning point in the TV industry, where skinny bundles are expanding, and free ad supported channels will quickly become part of any video content offering. Our goal is to make one of our most popular channels, Fawesome, available as an Omni-platform offering accessible by our viewers wherever they want to watch. That means SLING TV is simply indispensable,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-founder, Future Today.

Future Today’s flagship channels – Fawesome.tv and HappyKids.tv – rank among the top free channels on most major streaming platforms and stand out in a competitive AVOD landscape. With its proprietary video technology platform, Future Today also enables content owners to effortlessly distribute, promote and monetize content across major OTT platforms; provides OEMs with premium content across categories; and efficiently connects brands with their desired audiences at scale.

Future Today is the only full-stack streaming solution in the industry and provides the most comprehensive toolset to launch and grow any video business. Future Today’s end-to-end, turnkey solution delivers best-of-breed components, from video and content management systems to user management, app development, monetization, promotion, analytics, personalization and more, all hosted in the cloud for rapid deployment and scale.

Future Today is a leader in ad-supported streaming TV launching its first streaming app on Roku in 2011 and has experienced more than 500% growth since 2017 and 100% growth in viewership year-over-year. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 60 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids.

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The Company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here.

Fawesome offers over 10,000 movies and shows across 25+ genres, entirely free to viewers with no subscription, credit card or account required. Watch free and awesome HD movies, popular TV shows, Comedy, Food, Travel, Health and Lifestyle content, available on every major OTT platform and streaming device, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and android devices. Learn more about Fawesome here.