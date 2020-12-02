Okta and Amazon Web Services Bring the Okta Identity Cloud to AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at AWS re:Invent 2020, announced the availability of the Okta Identity Cloud and its products in AWS Marketplace. Global Okta prospects are now able to quickly and seamlessly purchase both Customer Identity and Workforce Identity products in AWS Marketplace, while also benefiting from new integrations that take advantage of both Okta and Amazon Web Services (AWS), including AWS Control Tower, a service that provides the easiest way to set up and govern a new, secure, multi-account AWS environment based on best practices established through AWS’s experience working with thousands of enterprises as they move to the cloud.

Migration to the cloud is a top imperative for the world’s largest organizations. Today’s remote work landscape has created additional challenges for organizations making this migration, as they need to rapidly ensure connectivity and security for employees and customers alike. Identity plays a critical role helping organizations securely and efficiently run their businesses in the cloud, enabling seamless access for employees while still maintaining visibility and control over sensitive data and information. With AWS, Okta can help streamline enterprises’ identity strategy and software development approach, supporting organizations as they accelerate digital transformation.

“Okta and AWS are playing a pivotal role in providing infrastructure and secure access capabilities for organizations everywhere in their move to the cloud,” said Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and co-founder, Okta. “By working together, we are ensuring that organizations have simplified access to our market-leading technologies that help them solve complex challenges, with better security and compliance.”

“As more businesses move a higher percentage of their application portfolio to the cloud, modernized identity and access management has become increasingly important,” said Dave McCann, Vice President, Migration, Marketplace, and Control Services, Amazon Web Services. “Okta is a leader in the identity space, and its broad network of application integrations simplifies the deployment and management of cloud apps, services, and infrastructure for those organizations migrating to the cloud. We’re thrilled to welcome the Okta Identity Cloud to AWS Marketplace to help meet the identity needs of our joint customers who use more and more third party software vendors. Over 300,000 builders and buyers in organizations around the world use AWS Marketplace to test, contract, entitle, and provision their preferred third party software. We strive to bring best in class vendors like Okta to our customers to simplify the digital supply chain, and reduce customer time to innovation.”

In addition to bringing the Okta Identity Cloud to AWS Marketplace, one additional strategic offering makes Okta more powerful and effective for enterprises: AWS Control Tower. Through this new integration with AWS Control Tower, organizations can go further to optimize identity management with simplified single sign-on experiences, user provisioning, and password management that helps to solve multi-cloud access management challenges.

Commenting on the availability of the Okta Identity Cloud and its products in the AWS Marketplace, Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. said, “Zoom has always strived to bring teams together in a frictionless and secure video environment, and it’s our ability to innovate that has enabled us to grow. Working with AWS and Okta helped us to deliver on our strategic technology initiatives to meet this goal. We look forward to tighter integrations and a more robust cooperation that ultimately makes it faster, easier, and more productive for us to digitally transform.”

Okta is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner that has achieved the AWS Security Competency, AWS Government Competency, and AWS Digital Workplace Competency designations.

To learn more about Okta in AWS Marketplace, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08NM2CCL2

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 9,400 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.