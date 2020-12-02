Cierto Tequila Wins an Extraordinary Eight Awards at the 2020 San Diego Spirits Festival

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an extraordinary eight (8) medals at the 2020 San Diego Spirits Festival. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an extraordinary eight (8) medals at the 2020 San Diego Spirits Festival. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an extraordinary eight (8) medals at the 2020 San Diego Spirits Festival (SDSF). The SDSF honored Cierto with two Gold medals, five Silver medals and, one Bronze medal - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won two hundred and thirty-nine (239) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

About the San Diego Spirits Festival

The goal of the San Diego Spirits Festival is to advance the industry and all that it encompasses. The San Diego Spirits Festival has been ranked as one of the top spirits competitions in America. The two-day tasting attracts thousands of brands and world-renown judges.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won two hundred and thirty-nine (239) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

Learn more at ciertotequila.com