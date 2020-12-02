A Place for Mom Completes Executive Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Financial Officer & Chief Sales Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America, announced the completion of the company’s Executive Leadership Team with the additions of Seth Low-Tufo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and David Kampfe as Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

“We now have a complete world-class leadership team to execute our mission,” said Larry Kutscher, Chief Executive Officer, APFM. “The addition of these roles is part of our ongoing significant investment in sales, technology and marketing to help more families, drive move-ins for our community customers, and deliver accelerated growth for our business.”

As CFO, Seth Low-Tufo will lead the finance function and strategic planning for the organization, in addition to investor relations, controllership, accounting, tax, liquidity management, and treasury operations. “APFM provides an unmatched, differentiated offering,” said Low-Tufo. “I’m excited to be part of a rapidly expanding team and to help unlock the full growth potential of APFM.”

Low-Tufo comes to APFM with over a decade of experience at GE in a variety of positions, including his most recent as CFO, GE Onshore Wind Americas. He plans to strengthen the core operating processes at APFM and identify opportunities to drive the company’s rapid transformation.

David Kampfe most recently served as General Manager and Vice President of Sales & Operations at Pared, a restaurant labor marketplace. There, he spent time creating and driving the go-to-market strategy to ensure they exceeded their targets, as well as attracted and retained a great team.

As CSO, Kampfe will enable a seamless end-to-end customer-driven experience that is tailored to the unique needs of caregivers looking for the right senior living options. His focus will be on building entirely new processes to meet customers on their terms as the firm invests in a growing sales force.

“Our front-line senior living advisors are critical to providing a great customer experience,” Kampfe said. “I’m thrilled to enable our sales team to continue to find innovative ways to help more families who need us now more than ever.”

A Place for Mom is rapidly hiring as part of its growth strategy. As such, the company is seeking talent to fill both entry-level and seasoned positions across sales, finance, marketing, product and tech. To view open positions, go to aplaceformom.com/about/careers.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom, Inc. is the largest senior living advisory service in North America with more than 17,000 communities and home care providers. It operates a trusted online platform that connects families searching for senior care services with experienced advisors for insight-driven and personalized solutions. APFM helps hundreds of thousands of families looking for the right choice for their loved ones each year.