KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ABPCI Direct Lending Fund ABS I Ltd

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by ABPCI Direct Lending Fund ABS I Ltd (ABDLF I), a securitization backed by recurring revenue loans (“RRLs”), middle market loans (“MMLs”), and hybrid asset-based loans (“HABLs”).

ABDLF I is a $300.00 million securitization managed by AB Private Credit Investors LLC (the collateral manager). The securitization consists of $189.0 million Class A fixed-rate notes, $27.0 million of Class B fixed-rate notes (collectively the “Notes”), and $84.0 million subordinated notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of MMLs, RRLs, and HABLs. The transaction will have a two-year reinvestment period. The rating reflects initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and structural features.

The collateral in ABDLF I may contain up to 60% RRLs and HABLs combined. The RRL strategy focuses on first-lien senior loans to software and technology companies with a minimum level of recurring revenue and low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. Despite the low level of earnings, the obligors in the portfolio usually have strong liquidity profiles and loan covenants. The overall K-WARF of the portfolio is 3693, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+. The portfolio presented to KBRA contains exposures to 43 obligors with approximately 39.8% of the par exposure to the RRLs. Due to the economic fallout from COVID-19, there may be pressure on overall portfolio credit quality. As such, the portfolio’s K-WARF may increase in the near-term. KBRA considered the impact of potential credit migration.

AB Private Credit Investors LLC is an investment adviser and a subsidiary of AllianceBernstein L.P. established in 2014. AllianceBernstein L.P. is a global asset manager with $622 billion in assets under management. The collateral manager currently manages over $2.7 billion in middle market CLOs across 8 outstanding transactions. As of March 2020, the collateral manager has committed approximately $6.0 billion within the technology and software industry vertical. The senior management team has extensive industry experience.

KBRA’s ratings on the Class A and B notes consider timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology published on November 19, 2020 and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.