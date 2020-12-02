Howard University School of Business Announces $250,000 Gift from Ryder System, Inc.

Howard University School of Business is the proud recipient of a generous multiyear gift of $250,000 from Ryder to support the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (CESCM), scholarships for supply chain majors, paid internships at Ryder, and the development of data analytics curriculum and programming in the supply chain program.

WASHINGTON & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howard University School of Business is the proud recipient of a generous multiyear gift of $250,000 from Ryder System, Inc. The gift will support the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (CESCM), as well as scholarships for supply chain majors, paid internships at Ryder, and the development of data analytics curriculum and programming in the supply chain program. The gift is in recognition of Ryder’s partnership with the School of Business over the last 17 years. Howard is ranked 13th among all undergraduate and graduate university supply chain programs in the nation by Gartner, the leading research and advisory company.

“We are very grateful to Ryder for making this investment in the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management and in our students,” said Anthony Wilbon, Ph.D., dean of the Howard University School of Business. “For the past 17 years, Ryder has partnered with us to support the growth of the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management by developing our curriculum, participating in the classroom and serving as a strong adviser, helping us become one of the top supply chain centers in the country. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

The Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management supports both the undergraduate and graduate programs at the School of Business by providing students with exposure to the supply chains of Fortune 500 corporations and government entities. The CESCM advisory board and corporate partners play a critical role in supporting supply chain management students by offering internships, classroom lectures, corporate site visits, supply chain conferences and scholarships, and providing input on curriculum to help prepare students for high-performance careers in supply chain management.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. As a member of the CESCM advisory board for 10 years and a partner with the School of Business since 2003, Ryder has contributed to the success of Howard’s supply chain management students and the supply chain program by providing funding, time and talent. Through internships and working with Ryder executives on real world corporate challenges, students gain experience that helps prepare them for successful careers in the industry.

“Our partnership with Howard is one of our longest with any university,” said Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “We’re excited about taking it to a new level. There are a lot of exciting things happening in the industry, like e-commerce, electrification and green energy, that will change the way supply chains operate over the next 10 to 20 years. Getting the next generation ready to excel in that environment is what we’re about and what Howard is about.”

Ryder wanted to celebrate the long-standing partnership by supporting Howard’s work to train the next generation of supply chain leaders and increase diversity in the industry. The coronavirus pandemic made this effort more critical. The company recognized the financial impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable populations of students who might be at risk or face barriers to completing their education.

“This gift is critically important,” said Wilbon. “It will help us expand our programs and supplement more students in need of scholarships.”

Six Howard students will receive the 2020 Ryder Scholarship for excellence in supply chain, including junior supply chain majors Rachel Clark, Sarah-Ann Davis, and Theresa Howard, and senior supply chain majors Chima Anyanwu, Kayla Warren, and Peggy Phillip.

“Being a recipient of the Ryder scholarship is life-changing for me,” said Clark who is president of Howard University’s Supply Chain Student Association. The pandemic impacted her part-time job and her family’s ability to fund her education. “Ryder has always had a great presence on campus, and we’re so glad to see the company continue to be present and making a great impact on our school.”

Hansel E. Tookes II, a member of Ryder’s corporate board of directors and former president of Raytheon International, said the partnership between Ryder and Howard is a natural one.

“Ryder has been a leader in transportation for 87 years, and supply chain solutions is a major part of that, including warehousing, distribution and engineering. Howard has been recognized as one of the centers of Black intellectualism as well as developing professionals from law to medicine to education and now with the School of Business and the Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management. It’s a natural relationship.”

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Community/Charitable = ryder-community

ryder-usa