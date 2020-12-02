Midwest Retail Properties Acquires Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in West Virginia

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Retail Properties (“MRP”) announces the acquisition of Gateway Center, a Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Summersville, West Virginia. Gateway Center is 46,420 square feet and 92% occupied with tenants such as Burke’s, Rent-A-Center, Shoe Show, GameStop, US Cellular, and Ichiban Steakhouse. The property is located off Highway 70 in a busy retail corridor. Gateway Center is MRP’s second Walmart-anchored shopping center in West Virginia.

Summersville, WV is a tourist destination located approximately 65 miles outside of the state’s capital city, Charleston. Many travel to the area to experience the beautiful outdoor scenery along the Gauley River.

Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.