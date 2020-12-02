AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BTG Pactual Resseguradora S.A.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of BTG Pactual Resseguradora S.A. (BTG Re) (Brazil). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect BTG Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

BTG Re is a local reinsurer in Brazil, operating predominately in the surety segment, and more recently, in the agricultural segment. The company’s parent, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual), provided capital support in the past, and continues to provide operational support and risk management capabilities.

Due to the decrease in interest rates in Brazil, BTG Re has increased the allocation of its investment portfolio to non-rated securities, which ultimately led to a drop in its Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). While AM Best acknowledges that BTG Re’s balance sheet strength assessment is in the very strong range, a downward revision from the assessment of strongest in the previous year, its investment allocations have the potential to weaken BTG Re’s BCAR scores further, subsequently impacting the ratings. Mitigating factors are the parental support that could come in the form of a quick buy-back of these securities if needed, and the regulatory limits restricting investments in less liquid and riskier assets in the portfolio portion that backs up loss reserves.

Also reflected in the ratings of BTG Re is the impact of the credit profile of BTG Pactual and the challenging but slowly improving macroeconomic environment in Brazil. The global pandemic stalled the economic recovery, but new signs of a potential recovery are emerging. BTG Pactual has shown consistent improvements in its results and credit strength, which can be seen in its Basel capital adequacy ratio; however, its ratings are limited by the Brazilian sovereign rating.

BTG Re maintains solid stand-alone attributes in terms of operating performance, including an extremely low loss ratio, negative expense ratio, and very strong risk-adjusted capitalization. BTG Re has been able to produce positive overall earnings since inception, driven by underwriting results and investment income. BTG Re also benefits from a solid retrocession program that mitigates its underwriting exposures; reinsurance retention has been low. Credit analysis of BTG Re benefits from BTG Pactual’s expertise, stemming from its long track record with a portfolio of large companies.

Moreover, Brazil’s (re)insurance market is highly competitive with domestic and global reinsurers continuously accessing the market. BTG Re essentially acts as a captive reinsurer for its sister company, Too Seguros S.A. (formerly known as Pan Seguros S.A.), which is 51% owned by BTG Pactual, and develops and expands its product offerings in the local markets, as well as in other Latin America countries, each with their own market characteristics. In Brazil, the surety market continues to expand with growth anchored in the judicial bond segment, with the long-term perspective of performance bonds bringing incremental demand from much-needed infrastructure projects. More recently, Too Seguros S.A. started underwriting in the agricultural line of business, ceding it to BTG Re, which in turn cedes this business to market players.

AM Best continues to monitor BTG Re’s balance sheet strength—particularly the investment portfolio—operating performance, risk-adjusted capitalization and the execution of its product and geographic expansion, along with the credit profile of its parent.

The key rating driver that could lead to a positive rating action for BTG Re is the continued improvement of the credit profile of BTG Pactual, supported by a stronger corporate governance framework in the group. Factors that could negatively impact its ratings are the deterioration of its parent’s credit profile or liquidity position, or a decline in the risk-adjusted capitalization (e.g., increased exposure to non-rated securities).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.