 Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is Approved by Health Canada for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Canada has approved Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner (DIN 02492628) as effective at killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

For a product to claim it kills a specific pathogen, Health Canada must conduct a data review and provide approval. Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner has been tested by a third-party lab, in accordance with Health Canada’s testing guidelines, and was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 in five minutes. In addition to providing an initial kill of the virus that causes COVID-19, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses that cause common colds and the flu1. Microban 24 also provides a protective shield that keeps killing bacteria for up to 24 hours2, even when the surface is touched or contacted multiple times.

“Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner was introduced in February to give consumers a sanitizing product that works as hard as they do, providing protection against bacteria for up to 24 hours2,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “As consumers shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need.”

While COVID-19 has been a primary concern for many Canadians over the past eight months, the Public Health Agency of Canada is stressing the importance of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, this fall and winter as more important than ever.3 In addition to viral illnesses like the flu, the coming sick season is also the time of year when bacterial illnesses, such as strep throat, are more common.4 That’s why in 2020, it’s important to have a sanitizing tool that will initially kill both viruses and bacteria. However, Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner will also continue killing 99.9% of bacteria2 for 24 hours to provide consumers with peace of mind that their home is protected during a time when the spread of bacteria is top of mind.

“Microban 24 has quickly become a trusted brand because it ensures that hard non-porous surfaces are not only sanitized from bacteria, but also stay that way for a full day2,” said Jason Tetro, a Germ Expert, Scientist and advisor to Microban 24. “The new claim that Microban 24 initially kills COVID-19 means that there is no question about what to choose to keep your family safe”.

“We know that cleaning and disinfecting are top of mind with everyone during the pandemic, but especially for consumers who are returning to restaurants and hotels in a socially-distanced way,” said Paul Edmondson, Vice President North America P&G Professional. “Our research corroborates that people visiting restaurants and hotels would like the facilities to use cleaning and disinfecting products from manufacturers or brands they know and trust. That’s why our trusted brands, like Microban 24, are the right choice for the cleaning programs put in place by our customers.”

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is available in both Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent. The entire Microban 24 product lineup is sold at major retailers nationwide in store and online. Microban 24 is also sold through P&G Professional, the away from home division, to professional end-users in hospitality, non-acute healthcare, building cleaning and maintenance, and transportation.

1 The Multi-Purpose Cleaner kills viruses that cause common colds and the flu, including Human Coronavirus, Influenza A H1N1, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual protection against viruses. 2 Microban 24 provides continuous protection against the Enterobacter aerogenes and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, for up to 24 hours when used as directed on hard non-porous surfaces. 3 https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/flu-influenza/prevention-risks.html 4 https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/laboratory-biosafety-biosecurity/pathogen-safety-data-sheets-risk-assessment/streptococcus-pyogenes.html

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn® Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the hospitality, foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, and food/drug/mass industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit https://www.pgpro.ca/ for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.