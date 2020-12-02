NorthCoast Asset Management Partners With Sierpinski Capital to Offer a Tactical Strategy Based on Hedgeye Research.

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthCoast Asset Management LLC today announced an agreement that provides for the launch of a new investment strategy called Sierpinski Tactical Growth. This strategy will be offered exclusively by NorthCoast and utilize Sierpinski’s quantamental approach to investing, which relies significantly on the independent investment research of Hedgeye Risk Management.

The Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy is a multi-asset, core portfolio diversifier built to grow capital and provide downside risk management. Portfolio management is provided by Makis Kaketsis, the Founder/CIO of Sierpinski Capital Management. Along with a premier Hedgeye subscription, Sierpinski has extensive, fully compliant access to all Hedgeye resources. Sierpinski was formed in 2019 and is co-owned by some owners of Hedgeye. Learn more at https://www.northcoastam.com/sierpinski/.

“Sierpinski is thrilled to be partnering with NorthCoast, a leader in the tactical investment management space, and we look forward to working together to deliver thoughtful risk-managed products for investors,” said Sierpinski Founder/CIO Makis Kaketsis.

NorthCoast’s President & CEO, Dan Kraninger adds, “We are honored and thrilled to work with Sierpinski Capital Management as we look to serve the thousands of investors that follow Hedgeye quad-based investing strategies.”

About NorthCoast

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC is an Investment Advisor registered with the SEC. Founded in 1988 and based in Greenwich, CT, NorthCoast specializes in quantitative research and managing rules-based investment programs for clients and institutions around the world. NorthCoast Asset Management is the exclusive manager for the Sierpinski Tactical Growth strategy.

About Sierpinski Capital Management

Sierpinski Capital Management (SCM) launched in January of 2020 and utilizes the investment research output of Hedgeye Risk Management. Makis Kaketsis, who is the CEO and Founder of the fund, has over 20 years of experience across a broad range of strategies and asset classes. SCM employs both quantamental long/short and long-only strategies, which utilize a Singular Portfolio Construction approach that brings together both stocks and factors. The firm is resourced by over 40 fundamental research analysts and data scientists via a strategic relationship with Hedgeye. The depth of resource provides the strategy with robust single stock analysis and a proprietary factor allocation model, all powered by real time data.