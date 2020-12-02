Pickering Energy Partners and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Industry Veteran, Glen Stancil, Announce Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (PEP), a Houston-based energy financial services firm, today announced a new partnership providing support for electrification of public and private vehicle fleets. The collaboration will build on the strong momentum seen in the EV market and will evaluate turnkey solutions for clients looking to transition to electric vehicle fleets, utilizing the group’s development expertise and financing capabilities.

PEP’s 150 years of collective experience in the energy and financial services sectors will be combined with oversight from Glen Stancil, founder of eMotive Solutions and an expert in EV charging infrastructure. Previously, Mr. Stancil was Co-founder and COO of EVgo and began his career at Reliant Energy and McKinsey & Company.

With numerous companies and municipalities committing to the energy transition, momentum behind fleet electrification will continue to grow over the coming years. While special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have brought capital into the EV sector, it has been focused on larger transactions and startup companies, generally overlooking project finance or customer-based solutions. PEP will be a trusted resource and financing partner to a diverse set of customers looking to build or expand their EV fleets.

“At Pickering Energy Partners, we’re always looking for ways to help our clients attack the future of the energy industry,” said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners. “Our firm’s planned partnership and expansion into the electric vehicle sector, focused on financing and development capital, will bring our expertise to this emerging sector as part of an ongoing focus on the energy transition.”

PEP’s venture into the EV infrastructure sector furthers the firm’s commitment to serve client needs created by the energy transition. The energy transition opportunities the firm is pursuing are very narrowly focused on the critical investment needed to support the shift from hydrocarbons to electrification. Earlier this year, PEP formally launched an energy consulting practice that provides institutional and corporate clients with strategic energy knowledge, an extensive industry network, and investment expertise while also helping them address energy transition and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) issues.

To learn more about PEP’s electric vehicle infrastructure finance capabilities, consulting capabilities and other business offerings, click here to visit PEP’s website or contact Walker Moody at (713) 804-7577.

About Pickering Energy Partners The original Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) was founded in early 2004 by Dan Pickering as an institutional energy research firm before subsequently partnering with Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt in 2007 to become Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Today's Pickering Energy Partners takes an entrepreneurial approach to a global natural resources-focused financial services platform with customized asset management strategies and a high impact consulting capability. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in. For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com. PEP is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor located in Houston, Texas. PEP does not provide corporate advisory or investment banking services on energy-related transactions.