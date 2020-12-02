Oxford Finance Closes $44.6 Million Credit Facility with MDA Capital Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & VALLEY STREAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Finance LLC (“Oxford”), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a $44.6 million senior credit facility and revolving line of credit to MDA Capital Group, LLC (“MDA” or “the Company”), a leading consulting services provider to the nursing home industry. The proceeds are being used for the acquisition of five skilled nursing facilities ("SNF") located in Vermont containing 527 licensed beds.

“Building upon their clinical expertise and best practices, the MDA team will provide the highest level of care for the residents and support for the staff,” said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford Finance. “Oxford is happy to partner again with the Company and support their vision in the long-term care industry.”

“Our experience with Oxford Finance was once again, excellent. The team at Oxford secured for us the right financing terms swiftly,” said a spokesperson for MDA Capital Group.

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/