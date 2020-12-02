Nexa3D Broadens its Reseller Network within North America and Europe

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast additive polymer 3D printers, announced today new reseller partnerships in the United States, Mexico, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Turkey, further growing its global network of resellers to provide photoplastic and thermoplastic printers, materials, post processing and software solutions. Nexa3D’s photoplastic NXE400 and thermoplastic QLS350 offer capacities to continuously print at speeds of up to 8 liters per hour, representing 20X productivity gains without typical costs associated with tooled plastics. The announcement caps off an impressive year for Nexa3D that included the acquisition of NXT Factory, and saw collaborations and partnerships with the world’s leading material companies, including Henkel, BASF, DSM and Evonik, to create a diverse portfolio of production grade photoplastic and thermoplastic materials.

Throughout Covid-19, Nexa3D continues to grow its network of resellers to help customers increase their design agility and supply chain resiliency throughout their design and manufacturing cycle, reducing the time required to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes. As traditional manufacturing supply chains look towards a post-Covid-19 reality, Nexa3D offers manufacturers a path towards adapting to future disruptions combined with the flexibility to adapt quickly.

See below the dynamic new resellers with whom the company has partnered.

UNITED STATES

Founded in 2002 in Tennessee, Product Development Inc. (PDI) helps customers bring top prototyping and additive manufacturing technologies to their in-house operations. Offering best-in-class 3D printers, desktop milling, laser cutters, vacuum formers, and UV printing system, PDI offers customers their expertise to ensure equipment is a good match for their manufacturing needs. “What impressed us the most about Nexa3D was how they have developed a complete and scalable manufacturing system with very high throughput rates,” said PDI CEO Thomas Buck. “Nexa3D also offers a variety of materials that will enable customers to bring new products to market faster at lower cost without the need for tooling. That is a game changer for companies.”

MEXICO

Founded in 2002, AXIOMATEK provides machinery and equipment to enable Mexican manufacturers to become more agile and competitive. The company offers a variety of technologies to automate manufacturing processes with equipment, accessories and programming tools. “We look forward to offering Nexa3D printers to give our customers enhanced speed, precision and automation,” said AXIOMATEK Managing Director Alejandro Hinojosa. “Nexa3D will provide the highest-quality, ultra-fast speed for our customers’ additive manufacturing and 3D printing requirements.”

FINLAND AND BALTIC STATES

Vossi Group Oy is a leading additive manufacturing technology supplier serving Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, and supported by a strong team of AM experts involved in sales and post-sale activities. Vossi has a strong CNC and laser technology background, making thousands of deliveries since 1992. “We are delighted with our partnership with Nexa3D, which is a 3D printing leader for its photo- and thermoplastic technologies,” said Vossi Group Oy CEO Marko Vossi. “Their speed and quality are challenging plastic injection molding standards with their game-changing technologies.”

TURKEY

Promakim offers a variety of solutions for flexible packaging, outdoor and indoor advertising products, digital printing units and 3D printing systems in Turkey and neighboring countries. The company provides thorough technical training for its business partners while offering a comprehensive post-sales support program. ‘’It is our honor to represent Nexa3D in Turkey and bring a new level of productivity to our customers,’’ said Promakim Business Development Specialist Tolga Bolol. “Nexa3D printers are powerful tools to increase our customers effectiveness while becoming more resilient, both now and post-Covid-19.”

“We are thrilled to work with these esteemed additive manufacturing companies,” said Avi Reichental, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO of Nexa3D. “I am confident that they will help us realize fast and impressive results as we approach the end of the pandemic, and refocus our efforts to digitizing the world’s supply chain in the years to come. Together, we will build back better with a more robust, secure and sustainable future for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

