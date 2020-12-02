Faraday Future Partners With MIVOLT (M&I Materials) to Announce a Unique Fully Submerged Battery Cooling System

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is partnering with MIVOLT on a fully submerged battery cooling system for the FF 91 luxury EV. MIVOLT will provide FF with advanced dielectric coolant materials that will support FF’s existing patented liquid cell submerged onboard cooling system, which includes a self-contained and fail-safe architecture battery pack design.

FF and MIVOLT recently collaborated on “Going Further,” a live, joint webcast that took an in-depth look at EV battery technology using submerged cooling. Experts from both companies – including Nicolas Bel, Senior Lead Thermal Engineer at FF – explained the benefits of the FF submerged cooling system using MIVOLT fluids as a dielectric coolant. A video of the webcast can be found here: https://youtu.be/sA7U_o19xtk

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with MIVOLT, a proven global leader in immersion cooling fluids, including the automotive space,” said Bob Kruse, Senior Vice President, Product Execution and Vehicle Engineering at Faraday Future. “At FF, we are working with leading-edge technology partners to advance our technological innovations, and MIVOLT continues to build on a reputation for innovative products and superior technical knowledge.”

FF’s battery pack is a key system of its Variable Platform Architecture (VPA) that supports extraordinary vehicle capabilities such as ranges up to 378 miles and acceleration times as low as 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds.* FF’s VPA also allows the FF 91 to fast charge at a rate of 500 miles of range per hour. These industry-changing numbers require a sophisticated system to deliver them safely and efficiently and such a system is directly tied to the thermal management of the battery pack.

FF explored numerous different cooling methods as the VPA was designed. After a wide-ranging evaluation, the FF team came up with a unique solution: a fully submerged system. In 2015, FF pioneered a patented cooling scheme where all major battery components are submerged in coolant.

The battery cells perform their best at temperatures near room temperature, and, as they release or store energy, they tend to get hot, so the cooling scheme becomes a crucial part to ensure top performance during the useful life of the vehicle. The coolant FF chose is a non-conductive liquid with excellent thermal properties that allows the pack to have uniform temperature across all its components. With the coolant surrounding every inch of cells, current collectors, and control units, we achieve stable temperatures between modules and strings, enabling the battery pack to better respond to the high demands of our vehicle.

The cooling system also eliminates potential risk of corrosion as all electrical components and their connections are submerged in the fluid. FF engineers reduced the spacing between cells and increased the total energy density of the pack, as the coolant can flow freely even at millimetric distances. Also, it provides a natural dampening effect relative to component vibration. The pack used in the FF 91 incorporates an innovative coolant flow design enabling each cell to be individually cooled.

FF continuously strives to incorporate new ideas to improve vehicle performance, reliability, safety, and user-focused features in FF’s overall design ideology.

From expressive aerodynamic exteriors to thoughtfully improved and driver-focused technologies, our talented engineers and designers embrace this vision and pursue exciting new approaches to remedy long-standing issues in the traditional automotive industry.

According to FF’s production launch plan, FF 91 will kick off production approximately nine months following the closing of a successful round of funding. The newly announced FF 81 EV and development preparation for future models and next generation core technologies will follow the introduction of FF 91.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone internet experience.

ABOUT M&I MATERIALS

M&I Materials is an independent, privately owned British company whose roots can be traced back to 1901. They export their specialist materials to 60+ countries around the globe from their Trafford Park base and have an expanding network of international offices and production facilities across the Americas, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company counts household names such as Siemens, ABB, Boeing, CERN and NASA among its client base client base, and provides to a wide range of sectors including power and aerospace, to nuclear medicine and high-performance motorsports.

MIVOLT, the range of dielectric liquids M&I Materials has engineered for the EV market, acts as an immersion coolant for both EV batteries and charging points, preventing overheating. Manufacturers can therefore safely increase power output for higher performance EVs and enable superfast charging. Better protection from thermal stress also increases battery longevity and range. As non-conductive fluids, MIVOLT can come into direct contact with electronic components, which is both a more effective method of heat removal and a lighter-weight option than other designs relying on pipework to conduct coolant, or cooling plates.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

https://www.ff.com/

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

*Projected range up to 378 miles when variant equipped with 6 battery strings and 1 motor. Zero-60 mph time captured in variant equipped with 6 battery strings and 3 motors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used herein, words such as “address,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “further,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions as they relate to FF or the proposed transactions are often used to identify such statements as “forward-looking statements.” Such statements reflect the current views of FF and its management with respect to future events, including the proposed transactions, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.