Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Medina Vision Centre, Inc.

CHICAGO & MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Medina Vision Centre, Inc. This represents MVP’s seventh partnership and provides an exciting opportunity to build upon the 30-year legacy of patient care established by Dr. Christine Beiling, OD and Dr. Timothy Earley, OD.

MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists to build the preeminent PatientFirst platform in the Midwest. MVP’s partnership with Medina Vision Centre expands its network to 42 locations across Michigan and Ohio with over 80 physicians providing vision, medical, and surgical eye care services.

Medina Vision Centre has been providing quality eye care to Medina County families since 1990. Drs. Beiling and Earley have proudly built their practice as a place where people can receive premier comprehensive eye care, and learn about their eyes, their eyesight, and how vision relates to their overall health. Drs. Beiling and Earley have longstanding leadership roles within the Ohio optometric and civic communities, having served collectively on The Ohio State University College of Optometry Alumni Board, Greater Medina Chamber of Commerce, Medina County Achievement Center, Medina Jaycees, and United Way.

Dr. Christine Beiling shared, “Drs. Earley, Travaglianti, and I look forward to the MVP partnership, and the added benefits it affords to continued exceptional care for our patients.” Dr. Tim Earley added, “The doctors and dedicated staff of Medina Vision Centre are excited to partner with the patient-centric team assembled by Midwest Vision Partners. Having the opportunity to work with some of the area’s most accomplished and competent physicians will only serve to improve our patients’ access to the latest in ophthalmic services, surgical options, and vision-related technology.”

Joseph Giles, Chief Executive Officer of MVP, remarked, “We are excited to partner with Medina Vision Centre to build upon their 30-year legacy of top-notch patient care. Dr. Beiling and Dr. Earley have built a tremendous culture among their staff, and we look forward to incorporating their expertise and insights as renowned leaders in the optometric community.”

This announcement follows recent partnerships MVP has made with several leading ophthalmology practices. Most recently, MVP partnered with Western Reserve Ophthalmology Associates, led by Dr. Carrie Davis, MD. Dr. Davis has leveraged her interest in patient education to expand on Cleveland Eye Clinic’s presence in Beachwood, OH. In September, MVP partnered with Medina Eye Associates, led by Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD. Dr. Bodnar had been in solo ophthalmology practice since 1993 and has been a welcome addition to Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons providing comprehensive medical ophthalmic care.

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ (“MVP”) mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of 7 practices and over 80 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at 42 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco based PeopleFirst™ private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact Mike Heavener, Head of Corporate Development, at mheavener@midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.