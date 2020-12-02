NAACP and Experian Launch Home Preservation Grant to Support African American Homeowners at Risk of Losing Their Homes

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NAACP Empowerment Programs and Experian today announced the launch of a pilot program to assist African American homeowners at risk of losing their homes. The Home Preservation Grant will provide mortgage relief for grant recipients suffering from COVID-19 related hardship.

The partnership with the NAACP is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. Through this pilot program, Experian will provide financial support up to $10,000 per selected recipients. The application process starts today through December 8.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that African Americans have access to wealth building opportunities and financial security. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the NAACP has launched multiple programs to ease the financial burdens families have experienced. We are pleased to be working with Experian on this pilot program to alleviate the hardships experienced by homeowners,” said Dawn Chase, NAACP director of Equity and Inclusion.

“Experian has been committed to providing tools and initiatives to support consumers as they manage personal finances through the pandemic,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “Promoting financial inclusion is a fundamental part of our mission, and we are honored to work with the NAACP to help homeowners manage through this crisis.”

The launch of the Home Preservation Grant will first target homeowners in the Metro Atlanta, Ga. area. Grant recipients will be announced December 14.

“We know homeownership is a way not only to build generational wealth, but also build the generational vibrancy of communities. Black Americans have historically faced barriers to achieving this American dream, and COVID-19 has brought on additional challenges. Especially during the holiday season, we hope the Home Preservation Grant helps communities not only survive, but thrive,” said Experian North America Chief Diversity, inclusion and Belonging Officer, Wil Lewis.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian North America’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health are one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing Experian North America’s environmental footprint responsibly.

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

The NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible), our partner c3 organization is known as NAACP Empowerment Programs (contributions are fully tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS).

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.