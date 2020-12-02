Verifyle and Reinvestment Partners Taxpayer Assistance Center – North Carolina VITA Coalition Partner to Protect Taxpayers and Tax Preparers from Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, today announced a partnership with Reinvestment Partners Taxpayer Assistance Center – North Carolina VITA Coalition (RP TAC). Reinvestment Partners coordinates a coalition of non-profit organizations and educational institutions that operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites (the IRS VITA program). These sites provide free tax preparation assistance to more than 30,000 low-to-moderate income households across the state, and many also provide educational services on tax filer rights. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing and messaging technology for the Coalition’s tax coordinators and volunteers beginning in December 2020.

“Most of our volunteers and clients don’t have access to a secure way to electronically share sensitive tax information, and because we know that emails do not fit that bill, we’ve had to rely on clients physically dropping off their documents and coming back in for signatures,” said Cara Williams, Director of Finance, Reinvestment Partners. “Being able to help ensure that tax information is handled securely, and that we are not putting our volunteers and clients at unnecessary risk from physical contact, is a top priority for our organization. Verifyle is a perfect choice for us because of its security and its simple design that anyone can use.”

“Now more than ever, tax preparers need a secure and remote way to share and receive their clients’ sensitive tax information,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This partnership will help VITA coordinators and volunteers keep their clients’ data secure while they collect both tax documents and digital signatures. With so many file-sharing options out there, we’re extremely proud that Reinvestment Partners chose Verifyle.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.