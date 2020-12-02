Alation Collaborates with AWS to Enhance Cloud Data Search & Discovery, Data Governance, and Migration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc., a leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable data search & discovery, data governance, and cloud migration support across AWS services. Alation has achieved AWS Advanced Technology Partner status and is available in AWS Marketplace.

Alation is designed to provide a single source of truth for organizations to search & discover and govern data across AWS services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Glue, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Athena. With Alation, users can find and query key data assets across hybrid architectures through a modern, consumer-grade user interface, thereby accelerating an organization’s time to insights. Using Alation, AWS users can curate, govern, and understand context on data, and identify best practices to query data. Alation and AWS customers can benefit from reliable and flexible analytics that empower data users to spend more time deriving insights from data as opposed to searching for data on multiple infrastructures.

As more organizations are migrating data to hybrid architectures for greater flexibility and efficiency, Alation provides insight into data popularity, usage, users, redundancies, and deprecated data. With Alation, organizations can understand data usage patterns and determine the best AWS data source to migrate that data to, providing enterprise customers with fast, flexible access to data in the cloud.

AWS Advanced Technology Partner status is the highest designation of AWS Technology Partners. The status is awarded to industry leaders that demonstrate significant investments in technical proficiency, proven experience building software solutions on AWS, and a track record of delivering excellent customer experiences. The availability of Alation in the AWS Marketplace allows for seamless deployment and billing experience for Alation customers running on AWS, and is the latest development in the longstanding relationship between the two organizations.

“We are thrilled to be named an Advanced Technology Partner of AWS. This achievement recognizes the value of using the catalog as a platform for accessing, governing, and migrating data,” said Kiran Narsu, Vice President, Business and Development, Alation. “This collaboration will provide more avenues to work closely with AWS and create tighter integrations to provide the best customer experience possible.”

“Global enterprises want to provide users with better access to data that is both relevant and secure,” said Ken Chestnut, Global Segment Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to help customers drive better insights and accelerate data intelligence leveraging Alation and AWS.”

“Alation provides our more than 7,000 users with independent access to information, data, and queries across our hybrid data environment,” said Adrian Quilis, Senior Director of Business Intelligence, MercadoLibre. “Alation and AWS are critical to helping us achieve our business initiatives.”

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 200 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation, including AbbVie, American Family Insurance, Cisco, Exelon, Finnair, Munich Re, New Balance, Pfizer, Scandinavian Airlines, and US Foods. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation is backed by leading venture capitalists including Costanoa, Data Collective, Icon, Sapphire, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.