In-telligent Launches BuzzBell, the First and Only Messaging App That Gives Users the Power to Differentiate Important Messages and Bypass the Recipient’s Silent Settings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In-telligent, the global technology company creating first-of-its-kind communication tools, today announced the launch of BuzzBell, the only communication platform that gives users the power to differentiate important messages when they are sent. Powered by In-telligent’s proprietary override technology, BuzzBell allows users to bypass the recipient's silent and do not disturb settings with a unique audible vibration (Buzz) or ring (Bell) to ensure their messages are seen and heard by the receiver.

“Whether there’s happy news to celebrate or an emergency to address, we know firsthand that being able to reach your loved ones in times of both excitement and distress is vital,” said Allan Sutherland, founder, CEO and president of In-telligent, developer of the BuzzBell app. “We built BuzzBell with the mission of providing trusted and reliable communication for all of these moments so that our users can have the peace of mind that their most important and urgent messages will break through the noise of everyday life.”

As mental health and the need to disconnect from technology becomes an increasing priority for consumers, BuzzBell also affords users the comfort of knowing they can silence their notifications, and still be reached in case of emergency. A recent report found that by 2021, consumers will receive 40% more emails, texts, and push notifications with the increase of brands looking to build relationships with them. This influx of notifications, coupled with a global pandemic that has forced many people online for their work and social interactions, BuzzBell provides users with the ability to log off for periods of time without the fear that they cannot be reached if necessary.

“We are living through such a stressful time, making it more important than ever for people to be able to disconnect from their phones without feeling anxious that they might miss something important,” Sutherland said. “Our hope is that with BuzzBell, users can find more time to unwind with the comfort of being able to distinguish when someone close to them truly requires their attention versus the ding of just another notification adding to the clutter.”

Along with its unique alert capabilities, BuzzBell was built with user privacy and security at the forefront. All messages are protected with end-to-end encryption on all conversations, ensuring messages will never be accessed by anyone else. Further, the ability to send messages through BuzzBell must first be approved via a handshake agreement between users. All parties must explicitly approve which contacts are given the ability to “Buzz” or “Bell” their phone, so that the capability does not get abused or used by anyone that is not in the user’s trusted inner circle.

BuzzBell was developed by In-telligent LLC, a global technology company focused on delivering personal safety, alerting, and emergency communications solutions. Their award-winning patented emergency alerting technology is used around the world keeping over a billion people safer and better informed during time-critical moments. Their users, which are on almost every continent and in over 90 countries, are assured and comforted in knowing that they will immediately be informed of vital information when disaster strikes.

BuzzBell is available now for free on the App Store and will soon be available on the Google Play Store. For more information visit www.buzzbell.app.

