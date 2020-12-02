EventConnect Partners With the Fastest Growing City in the U.S., Frisco, Texas, to Help Drive Economic Impact as Sports Return

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EventConnect, the leading provider of event and sports tourism management software, announced a partnership with the tourism department for the City of Frisco, Texas, one of the largest sports tourism destinations in the U.S.

Through the use of EventConnect’s tournament and event management platform, organizers hosting in Frisco have access to a no-cost, end-to-end event platform to manage their events. The visibility driven from the software will ensure that Frisco continues to grow its share of the sport tourism market while providing event data clarity and transparency to all key stakeholders, including event organizers, the facilities, the city council, and the hotels. EventConnect will also work very closely with hotel partners to offer tournament participants and guests the best and most flexible group rates to visit Frisco for sporting events as venues are built to match the cities growth plans.

“It is our mission to further cement Frisco as ‘Sports City USA’ -- a top-tier destination for hosting sporting events of all sizes,” said Josh Dill, Director of Sports & Events at Visit Frisco. “We are excited to partner with EventConnect, which will offer our sports planners a comprehensive event management solution, while also providing our hotel partners a transparent and seamless process for accommodating athletes, families and fans.”

“EventConnect is fantastic! It makes our lives so much easier and is seamless and user friendly,” said Kendahl Rasnick of AC Hotel Dallas Frisco | Residence Inn Dallas Frisco. “The CRM solution can manage all your needs at once, and I know it’s going to help us meet our objectives.”

“We are excited to partner with Frisco, Texas, a city with exceptional sports facilities and events, along with a rapidly-growing sports tourism network,” said John D’Orsay, CEO at EventConnect. “As the youth and amateur sports activities begin to pick up again after a year filled with uncertainty, our highly customizable solution will be able to boost Frisco’s sports tourism, resulting in significant visibility and additional revenue for the local economy.”

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of partners on one platform—working with more than 4,000 events, 18,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports organizations reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The no-cost, end-to-end platform is customized for each partner’s needs and is seamless for organizers and participants to use, ensuring that it creates efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect has an average savings of 24% on hotel rates versus the leading booking platforms and has a 98% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at www.eventconnect.io.

About Frisco

Founded in 2003, Visit Frisco has grown in tandem with the extensive growth of leisure travel, sports, and meeting facilities within the city. The organization’s mission is to generate Frisco’s positive awareness as a premiere destination for meetings, sporting events, conventions, trade shows, leisure travel, and positively impact the City of Frisco’s economic base. Official accreditation recognizing excellence and achievement was awarded in 2009 by the industry organization Destination’s International. For more information, head to visitfrisco.com or call 877-GO-FRISCO.