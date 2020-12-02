Alchemer Partners with Voxpopme to Enrich Customer Feedback with Video

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemer, one of the world’s leading customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) platform providers, today announced a partnership with video survey software specialists, Voxpopme. The partnership enables Alchemer customers to capture customer-recorded video feedback to help transform their businesses into customer-centric organizations.

Video has become a critical component in world-class VoC systems and integrating Voxpopme into Alchemer ensures customer voices are heard and actionable. The partnership enables Alchemer users to add open-ended video questions to surveys so they can listen to authentic customer stories. Users can then leverage Voxpopme’s automated video analytics and editing tools to ensure powerful human insights can be easily understood and shared to help the entire business get to know their customers better.

Through the partnership, organizations can add the unique benefits of qualitative feedback to any CX, VoC, or other quantitative programs they run through Alchemer. As a result, they can add context to NPS results, make customer experience issues more engaging, build empathy with employee feedback, add depth to product feedback, and enrich market research by creating connections with real people.

“Customer centricity begins with customer engagement. The more you understand your customers, the more likely you are to respond to them appropriately,” said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. “Voxpopme allows companies to see and hear from customers, which is difficult to do with social distancing. Adding this feedback type to the Alchemer platform allows users to connect with customers at a more personal level.”

Dave Carruthers, Founder and CEO at Voxpopme, commented: “Being people-first is table stakes in modern business, yet people can be easily forgotten in a world awash with quantitative data. So it’s hugely exciting to be partnering with Alchemer to create a native video question that adds the unique benefits of qualitative feedback to survey data. At the click of a button, enterprises will add video questions into surveys and capture in-depth, contextual video responses. Combining the qualities of both types of data will improve businesses’ understanding of people and create the empathy needed to make better decisions for the people that matter.“

About Alchemer

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) transforms customer feedback into operational gold to create customer-centric organizations. Alchemer provides a customer-experience platform and pre-packaged solutions that enable businesses to collect and act on feedback to find, get, and keep more customers and employees. Only Alchemer puts customers at the center of everything a company does by integrating feedback directly into the systems and applications that power the organization today. Alchemer serves more than 15,000 global customers and 30% of the Fortune 500.

For more information about Alchemer, visit Alchemer.com.

About Voxpopme

At Voxpopme, we know you want to be the trusted customer authority for your business. And to do that, you need to uncover new insights that people pay attention to and inspire action. The problem is, most companies are completely disconnected from their customers, making you feel unheard, undervalued, and irrelevant.

But it shouldn't be so hard to understand and amplify your customer's voice. Video helps you create understanding, empathy, and connection with customers across your company, which is why 89% of GRIT's Most Innovative Brands have powered great decisions with Voxpopme's video survey software.

Want to learn more? See how you can stop your business from making costly bad decisions and become the go-to resource for answers by starting a free trial at voxpopme.com today.