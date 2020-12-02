Arcimoto and Agero Launch Nationwide Roadside Assistance Program for All Arcimoto Vehicles

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has launched nationwide roadside assistance for every Arcimoto vehicle through Agero, the leading driver assistance services partner for automotive manufacturers and insurance carriers in North America. Agero’s nationwide roadside assistance will be available to owners of all Arcimoto vehicles including the FUV, Deliverator, Rapid Responder, Cameo, and Roadster while the vehicles are under warranty.

“Our goal is to provide an outstanding level of service for every vehicle we make, to ensure that each of our customers will always be taken care of on the road,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “We are thrilled to team up with Agero to offer nationwide roadside assistance for all of our vehicles. We believe this will allow our customers to rest assured that they will have the support they need, around the clock, rain or shine, as we scale production and expand delivery to new locales.”

As a leading provider of technology-enabled driver assistance services in North America supporting more than 115 million vehicles, Agero provides critical and potentially life-saving help for approximately 12 million breakdown and accident events annually. Agero, which in June took over roadside and accident support for Road America’s more than 100 U.S.-based client programs, leverages a curated national network of individual tow and roadside companies, to serve 100 percent of zip codes in the U.S, 24/7/365.

“Agero’s mission has always been focused on the delivery of exceptional driver assistance services, and we are excited to be able to offer our award-winning support to drivers of Arcimoto EVs,” said Cathy Orrico, Chief Client Officer, Agero. “Our specially trained response associates, individuals we consider to be everyday heroes for consumers, are at the ready to take care of Arcimoto drivers. Whether they have a flat tire, are in need of a tow, have locked themselves out, or any other event, we are there to support them and get them back on the road.”

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to rethink the roadside experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening its clients’ relationships with their customers. As a leading B2B provider of next-gen driver assistance services, Agero is pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes and redefining them as digital, transparent and connected. This includes: a transformative roadside event management platform powered by Swoop, a San Francisco based software company acquired in 2018; comprehensive accident management services; knowledgeable consumer affairs and connected vehicle capabilities; and intuitive tow dispatch software.

The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.