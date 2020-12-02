Women’s Executive Network Canada Honours Assante Advisor Tina Tehranchian with Intact Professional Award

Tina Tehranchian has been named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by the Women’s Executive Network (Photo: Tina Tehranchian)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Assante Wealth Management (”Assante”) announced today that Senior Wealth Advisor Tina Tehranchian has been selected as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 winners by Women’s Executive Network with an Intact Professional Award. Ms. Tehranchian is the first Assante advisor to receive this prestigious award, which was presented yesterday at the Women’s Executive Network (”WXN”) virtual awards gala.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognized by such a worthy organization,” said Ms. Tehranchian. “I’m a big believer in the power of women supporting women. There has never been a doubt in my mind that women can achieve whatever they set their minds to. These awards celebrate the achievements of top Canadian women leaders and inspire the future generation of Canadian women to reach new heights in their careers and continue to advocate for diversity in the workforce.”

The WXN Intact Professional Awards recognize women who are leaders within their organizations. Nominees have included women who have served on their firm’s executive committees, founded their own professional services firm, and/or worked in a leadership role at a professional or national level.

“Tina is an accomplished financial advisor, a role model for her community, and someone who truly champions her clients, colleagues, and women in this industry,” said Sean Etherington, President of Assante. “This well-deserved recognition speaks to Tina’s leadership and dedication.”

Ms. Tehranchian is a Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. with 29 years of experience. She specializes in assisting business owners and self-employed professionals in building wealth and developing sound financial and estate plans, and in helping philanthropic Canadians with charitable tax-planning strategies.

Past winners of the WXN Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards include some of Canada's most iconic female trailblazers, such as: author Margaret Atwood; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut and neurologist; Christie Clark, former B.C. Premier; Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venture Communications; Michaëlle Jean, former Governor General of Canada; Heather Reisman, founder and CEO of Indigo; and Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board of Royal Bank of Canada.

About Tina Tehranchian

Tina Tehranchian is a Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. A financial advisor since 1991, she specializes in providing creative, customized solutions to financial planning dilemmas and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and philanthropists, as well as assisting business owners and self-employed professionals in building wealth and developing sound financial and estate plans. She is also experienced in devising charitable tax-planning strategies and helping philanthropic Canadians multiply their bequests to charities while reducing their taxes and leaving more money for their heirs. Ms. Tehranchian has been interviewed by and referred to an expert in her field by publications that include The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, and The National Post, as well as television and radio programs such as BNN, CBC Radio, CBC News (The National), and CTV News.

To find out more, visit www.tinatehranchian.com.

About the WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is Canada’s No. 1 and only national organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners, and is online at wxnetwork.com.

About CI Assante Wealth Management

CI Assante Wealth Management is one of the largest Canadian professional services firms in wealth management, supporting 900 advisors who oversee approximately $42.3 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020 for 300,000 clients and their families nationwide. Assante provides its clients with a complete approach to planning that incorporates all aspects of their financial lives – combining investment management with financial, estate, tax, philanthropic and insurance planning. For more information, please visit www.assante.com.

