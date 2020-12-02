Ivy Tech Community College and Bellevue University Partner to Provide Transfer Indiana Students with Access to 4-Year Degrees, Special Tuition Rate

BELLEVUE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thanks to an innovative partnership, tens of thousands of Indiana residents enrolled at Ivy Tech Community College (ITCC), which serves the entire state of Indiana and online, now have the opportunity to receive full credit for their associate degree and a lower tuition rate when they transfer to Bellevue University.

The new partnership offers Ivy Tech students the opportunity to continue their education beyond an associate degree at one of the nation’s leaders in providing career-relevant, applied learning. Bellevue University, which is recognized by Phi Theta Kappa as one of the nation’s best schools for transfer students, offers more than 50 undergraduate online degree programs.

Jim Nekuda, Bellevue University Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, said, “We’re excited to make Ivy Tech Community College part of our nationwide network of community college partners. ITCC students who complete their degree and then transfer to Bellevue University will save both time and money, and enjoy a seamless transfer to an institution that understands the needs and lifestyles of today’s learners.”

Community college graduates are able to bring their entire associate degree with them, putting them nearly halfway through their bachelor’s degrees. All bachelor’s degree-seeking students who transfer from any Ivy Tech school through the partnership will be eligible for a $350 credit hour tuition rate.

Ivy Tech’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Russ Baker, said Indiana students are looking for good online transfer options.

“This agreement enhances our graduates’ opportunities by providing another direct avenue to earning a bachelor’s degree,” he said. “The online environment makes the coursework easily accessible and complements the online learning options available from the 18 Ivy Tech colleges.”

Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, is looking forward to expanding the ITCC partnership, which began with just three community colleges in 2016. “This partnership is a prime example of education that works from a collaborative model,” she said. “By leveraging both organizations’ strengths, we can continue to benefit both individuals and employers in Indiana.”

Bellevue University will have two full-time Relationship Managers on different campuses serving students at more than 40 locations. The Relationship Managers are responsible for coordinating and building programming to serve ITCC students.

For more information, visit ivytech.maxtransferadvantage.com.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).