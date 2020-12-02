Eloops Employee Engagement Platform Announces Integration With Microsoft Teams to Deliver a Fun and Gamified Experience

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eloops, a leading SaaS employee engagement provider, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to integrate the Eloops platform with Microsoft Teams.

Within Teams or the Eloops platform, HR leaders can easily select from fun and engaging pre-made content including virtual activities, challenges, games and quizzes, polls, surveys & communication templates. All of these activities can be customized based on short or long-term company needs and are designed to boost engagement and improve the overall employee experience.

“Integrating with Microsoft Teams was a natural and seamless way for employees to leverage our platform, making it easier than ever for managers to successfully improve remote and in-office company culture worldwide,” said Idan Shem-Tov, Eloops co-founder and CEO. “Now more than ever, employees want to get recognized, connect, share, learn and be an integral part of their company’s culture. Eloops is here to help.”

“Microsoft Teams and Eloops share a commitment to improve employee engagement,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft. “Eloops has been able to gamify the employee experience making it easy and fun to stay connected. We are pleased to see companies such as Eloops add value by integrating their solution with Teams.”

Eloops is now available through the Teams app marketplace. Employees will be able to use different features without downloading additional apps. Additionally, employees can recognize their colleagues with peer-to-peer coins which can be redeemed in the company virtual store. Sample prizes include a virtual meeting with the CEO, paid time off, gift cards or any type of company perk.

Companies looking to enhance the employee experience can download the Marketplace app, schedule an online demo or watch the video.

About Eloops

Eloops provides a scalable platform that offers HR leaders worldwide pre-made templates and virtual activities that align and connect employees to culture, values and goals. With a gamification approach to employee engagement, Eloops’ tools and technology are on the frontline shaping employee experience in today’s increasingly distributed and remote workforce.