FANUC America and Plus One Robotics Deliver State-of-the-Art Automation Solutions to E-Commerce Fulfillment Customers

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, and Plus One Robotics, a leader in AI machine vision for robots in logistics, have successfully paired their industry-leading technologies to meet the needs of their mutual customers in e-commerce.

The new flexible fulfillment solution incorporates a FANUC robot and Plus One’s AI-powered PickOne perception system to identify, singulate, and sort a wide range of conveyable items without the need for traditional vision training. Powered by AI, the system can adapt to variations in product material, size and shape, as well as intermixed, random delivery. If any exceptions occur, Plus One’s “Yonder” human-in-the-loop function notifies a “Crew Chief” who can remotely manage the exception, minimizing the interruption and providing seamless sustained automatic operation. Combined with a high-performance FANUC industrial robot, the system can outperform a comparable manual operation. Users benefit from shorter pick times and better order accuracy, inventory security, higher productivity, reduced operating expenses, and improved ergonomics.

“We recently welcomed Plus One into our Authorized System Integrator network as a System Solution Advisor, and their technology is a great complement to our strength in robotics,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. “We’ve worked together on several successful fulfillment projects involving warehouse robots, and I’m looking forward to showcasing our combined strengths to other companies in the e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse segments.”

FANUC America will feature this new robotic fulfillment technology in its Customer Experience Center (CEC) located at the company’s headquarters in Rochester Hills, Mich. “Having the FANUC/Plus One solution here in our CEC will allow us to demonstrate the benefits of reliable, AI-powered automation to help companies increase efficiencies, and reallocate people from doing repetitive tasks to higher level responsibilities,” added Cicco. Watch the video.

“FANUC America and Plus One technology work together to deliver a best-in-class solution to tackle the relentless demands of the logistics environment,” said Erik Nieves, founder and CEO, Plus One Robotics. “For companies that want to improve supply chain automation, FANUC robots and Yonder’s remote vision capabilities deliver greater flexibility for workforce management and higher efficiencies and outputs. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com/warehousing . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Plus One Robotics Inc

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring industrial robotics to the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, the company provides leading-edge 3D and AI-powered vision capabilities for robots. Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures that systems are scalable, flexible and fault tolerant, enabling one human to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One customers include logistics and e-commerce leaders in the Fortune 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit plusonerobotics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.