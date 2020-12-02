Druva Partners with Tech Data to Bring Cloud Data Protection to Nordics

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, is partnering with Tech Data to expand its European footprint to the Nordics. Through this latest extension, regional businesses will now benefit from access to a wide set of preferred partners, the ability to effectively safeguard data and eliminate potential supply chain dependencies. Leveraging Druva’s SaaS-based platform for protecting data stored within data centers, cloud or endpoints, businesses in the Nordics can now strengthen their data resilience, and the digital transformation initiatives it powers.

One of the most progressive technology markets in Europe, enterprises in the Nordics have in recent years increasingly focused IT budget on digital transformation. According to Tieto’s Cloud Maturity Index 2019*, more than four-fifths of all organizations in the Nordics are using cloud services to some extent, and more than 80 percent of IT decision-makers estimate use of cloud services will increase. As companies undertake data center modernization initiatives, channel partners are critical in migrating applications to the cloud and protecting new cloud and SaaS workloads. This is further amplified in light of today’s evolving working patterns and the need to protect end user data. To meet this growing demand for cloud data protection, Druva and Tech Data will together help Nordic businesses deploy a comprehensive data protection strategy for their expanding SaaS applications, protect against malicious actors and unforeseen disasters, whilst ensuring continued compliance with evolving data privacy regulations.

“The transition to cloud is now a vital operational need, not simply a future business goal,” said Nick Turner, VP, EMEA Sales, Druva. “The uncertainty of 2020 means businesses have undoubtedly felt the strain on day-to-day operations and are implementing cloud solutions in droves. With Tech Data’s support, we’re uniquely placed to support businesses in the Nordics navigating this rapid transition, with a streamlined platform that offers visibility across all workloads and can scale on demand with their business needs.”

“Enterprises are demanding cloud-based solutions which free them from the maintenance costs and scaling limits of traditional hardware and software,” said Bjarne Broers, Director Advanced Solutions Nordics, Tech Data. “We are delighted to be able to bring Druva’s cloud native offerings to our partner community in the Nordic region and in turn helping customers radically simplify and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

This expansion follows the announcement of Druva’s partnership with Tech Data in August and is part of the company’s continued focus on empowering its channel partners and resellers through the Druva Compass program. In February, Druva also extended its channel program in the neighboring DACH region. The Druva Compass program, introduced in 2019, has focused on bringing partners enablement assets, accreditation programs, data insights, targeted sales plays and go-to-market resources to help their customers transition to a comprehensive cloud-based data protection solution. Through all of these efforts, the program aims to help partners position their own business for predictable, long term, recurring revenue.

