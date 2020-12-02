TRIMEDX Acquires Centurion Service Group

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRIMEDX, an industry-leading provider of clinical engineering, medical device cybersecurity and clinical asset management solutions to healthcare providers, announced the acquisition of Centurion Service Group, a full-service surplus medical equipment management company, to expand its Clinical Asset Management offering. The added capabilities of Centurion will allow TRIMEDX clients to gain maximum value from their excess medical equipment through Centurion auction services, positively impacting operational expenses, maximizing resources to improve patient care and optimizing clinical asset capital spend while also supporting environmental sustainability of dispositioned medical equipment.

TRIMEDX’s acquisition of Centurion Service Group will enhance TRIMEDX’s clinical asset management and informatics solutions, which currently include clinical asset benchmarks and TRIMEDX’s proprietary RUDR SCORE℠, by leveraging Centurion’s proprietary medical equipment pricing data and adding a marketplace that enables clients to identify assets available for reallocation across all their sites of care or to ultimately sell excess medical equipment through an integrated e-commerce platform.

“COVID-19 has accelerated changes for our healthcare providers. They are adopting new models of care and increasingly need innovative partners that can adapt to support the needs of their business today and support future plans across all of their sites of care,” said TRIMEDX CEO Henry Hummel. “With the addition of Centurion, TRIMEDX clients can maximize the value they receive for excess medical equipment through worldwide auctions—freeing up space for immediate-need equipment—while Centurion clients will benefit from access to increased inventories of high-quality equipment and the trusted stamp of quality associated with TRIMEDX maintained medical equipment.”

“Our primary objective has always been to build a comprehensive, provider-centric medical equipment model,” said Centurion Service Group CEO Erik Tivin. “By joining forces with TRIMEDX, we continue to push this goal forward while effectively transforming the opportunities available across the industry and enabling Centurion to offer our current clients a broader set of value-added services, including an end-to-end ecosystem with greater inventory of high-quality, pre-owned medical equipment.”

Centurion Service Group will operate as a subsidiary of TRIMEDX, continuing the services, commercial offerings, and cadence of auctions that clients experience today. TripleTree LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Centurion in the transaction.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is defining total clinical asset management for the healthcare industry. As a leading independent technology-enabled clinical asset management company, TRIMEDX provides strategic planning and management of clinical assets to unlock operational cost savings, free up capital for new strategic initiatives and deliver improved risk management and cyber protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering to manage over $30 billion in clinical assets across thousands of healthcare locations.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group is a leading medical equipment lifecycle company, partnering with hospitals and surgery centers to unlock and extend the value of their surplus medical equipment. Centurion provides a hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solution, working with hospitals and other healthcare facilities to create strategies for surplus equipment liquidation; to pick up, transport, warehouse and sell surplus devices; and to maximize the value of surplus equipment by turning it into new equipment, refurbished equipment or essential services. Centurion operates surplus medical equipment auction house and provides complete medical equipment surplus management for healthcare facilities, including certified appraisals, trade-in value verification, asset and facility inventories, relocations, and closures.